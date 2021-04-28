Chicken coop ruffles feathers of anonymous grump

They put up the coop more than four years ago and only after checking with relevant local authorities.

The consensus, and I’m paraphrasing here: You’re kidding, right? This is Davie County. We have a long, rich agricultural tradition and a history of backing property rights. Go for it.

So they got seven chickens and brought in a coop with a neatly painted henhouse. And after rebuilding their porch, they added free-standing flower boxes.

Hens, for those raised in cities and suburbs, produce eggs. They're fun to watch, often playful and some enjoy being petted. Hens do not raise a ruckus at daybreak; those would be roosters, of which Pitson has none.

Nor does a single coop in any way resemble — or smell like — one of those enormous commercial chicken farms that have sprouted across the region in the past 25 years.

Those chickens, by the way, are raised to be sold to such companies at Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms for slaughter and the dinner table. Some of Pitson’s chickens have names, another enormous difference.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Karen from squawking about them.