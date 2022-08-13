Chief Catrina Thompson's not slowing down as she retires from the Winston-Salem Police Department

Chief Catrina Thompson isn’t going anywhere.

She’s retiring as the leader of the Winston-Salem Police Department in December but says that decision is meant to kick her out of her own comfort zone as she moves toward her next assignment in life.

Which turns out to be U.S. marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, if her nomination for the post succeeds.

“I caught shoplifters for four years at Kohl’s department store in Michigan before coming on to the Winston-Salem Police Department,” Thompson said. “I enjoyed what I was doing so much, but I realized there were other things in life that were out there for me. I realized that if I didn’t push myself into doing something different then, I would be in retail security for the rest of my life. Not that that’s a bad thing, but I knew there were other things I needed to be doing.”

Now, after 30 years with the police department here, after rising to the top in 2017 to lead the department, Thompson said she feels the need to get uncomfortable again.

“I’ve worked hard to try to develop my personnel and encourage them, and put them in uncomfortable spaces to help them learn and grow,” she said. “And I feel like it is time for me to do the same. I’m extremely comfortable here. Leaving the WSPD is very uncomfortable for me. I believe in pushing outside my comfort zone ... but also, knowing when is the right time. And I feel like this is the right time.”

Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams said Thompson is sure to achieve success in her next job.

“We are honored for her service and the fresh perspective she brought to policing,” Adams said. “She was able to connect to a lot of different groups, organizations and citizens. If anyone can adapt to the role of federal marshal it would be her. Such a professional.”

Thompson is a native of Detroit and got her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Wayne State University in that city.

She started her career as a police officer here in 1994, and was promoted to senior police officer (today’s rank of corporal) in 1998. She made sergeant in 2003, lieutenant in 2006, captain in 2014 and assistant police chief in 2016.

Along the way, Thompson worked in investigative, field and support services, and served on a crisis and hostage negotiation team.

Walking the walk

City leaders have piled on the accolades in the wake of Thompson’s retirement announcement, praising especially her leadership of the police force during the 2020 protests over the death at police hands of George Floyd in Minnesota. City leaders point out that while protests in many places escalated into violence, that never happened here.

“I was dealing with the moment, at the moment,” Thompson said, rejecting any notion that she took the actions she took out of some grand plan. Still, Thompson’s ideas on openness and communication seemed to have played a big role in how she approached the protests.

There were meetings with protest organizers to plan routes and keep people safe while they were protesting.

“One day, I decided I was going to work the evening shift hours and just monitor how the protests were going,” she said. “I recall getting out of the car, and in that moment saying, ‘I want to walk with them.’”

Thompson wasn’t in uniform that day, but someone recognized her as chief. Then when the protesters stopped at an intersection and people began speaking, someone asked her to speak also.

“I was totally unprepared to speak,” she said. “And so I just started communicating with the group. I was proud to see young people engaged in social justice issues in a positive and peaceful way. I talked to them for awhile. And then at the very end I wanted to remind them that what they saw in Minneapolis was horrific, it was criminal, it was wrong in every way. And that basically I’m out here because I believe it was wrong as well ... and that we as the Winston-Salem Police Department do not identify with ... the officers out on that scene.”

Thompson said she wanted to make it clear to protesters that when someone is in custody they are “in our care.”

“At the end of the day, I was not going to allow the WSPD to be painted in that box, because that is not who we are, that is not what we represent,” she said. “Sure, we’ve made mistakes, but that’s not the norm for us.”

Frankie Gist, who played a prominent role in organizing many of the 2020 protests, said Thompson did a lot behind the scenes that has never been recognized.

People “saw the work publicly but never knew she was the brains behind it,” Gist said in an email. “Chief Thompson is humble and didn’t want the credit or the exposure, she just wanted to see the work done and accomplished. Chief Thompson also touched my spirit when she was in the frontlines during the George Floyd protest era and it wasn’t because she wanted to be seen or anything, but she genuinely wanted to make a difference ...”

And Thompson wanted the Black community to know that “she stood with us beyond the badge,” Gist said.

Thompson said it helps build trust for people to know that members of her own family have experienced oppression at the hands of police.

“At the end of the day, I don’t allow anyone to paint me into a corner,” she said. “I’m Black and I’m blue. And I love being in both spaces.”

When Thompson learned the protesters were moving on to march on U.S. 52, she made a decision she caught some flak for later, Thompson decided to “block off 52 and let them have it.”

“I had just spent five or six minutes talking to the protesters and identifying with their pain,” Thompson said. “My whole thing was, as long as you were going to let your voices be heard and not destroy our community, that we were going to be out there doing everything we can to keep you safe. In my being transparent and giving them my word, I felt like I had won their hearts and minds, and most importantly, their trust.”

A shift in stance

The same overall concern for safety prompted Thompson to ban protesters from walking in the street, as the summer progressed and it looked like someone might get hurt as tensions arose between protesters and blocked drivers.

Members of the Triad Abolition Project, who have called for defunding police, said they had no reaction to Thompson’s retirement, but noted that “Catrina marched for George Floyd but arrested local community members who marched for John Neville.” The group said that no matter who the chief is, “we know that militarized policing and surveillance will continue to harm our communities.”

Thompson said she made a point of publicizing the new policy on protesters not blocking streets, even though “people didn’t agree with me.”

“I realized it was time to say, ‘Let’s stop,’ “ Thomson said. “Protesting and marching, I’m still with you on, but we are going to have to be on the sidewalks and not in the roads.”

One of the most rewarding experiences for Thompson has been when she has been able to see lasting impact from her actions.

“I have had young people come back to me as adults and say ‘Thank you,’ and have reminded me of something I said that clicked for them and helped them move in the right direction,” she said. “I’ve been blessed enough to have that happen on more than one occasion.”

“There were people who invested in me, and I’m not necessarily talking about anything monetary. I’m talking about investing time and conversation, and sitting down and playing checkers. Those types of things are things that I really remember and cherish.”

Thompson tells a story about how her grandfather, Willie D. Blue, who stepped up in her life after her parents divorced. He owned a candy store and several homes “paid in full” even though he didn’t have an education. Thompson was his head cashier.

Lessons to learn

“He taught me work ethics,” she said. “I had to be there at a certain time, especially in the summer, and I couldn’t leave until the work was done and the store was closed.”

Older neighbors would come in and tell her how smart she was because she knew how to count and give change.

“I didn’t believe I was as smart as they thought I was,” she said. “But because they constantly said that, I worked harder to make sure I was living up to what the person they thought I was. It wasn’t until I got older that I realized that was what was going on.”

And in turn, she said, when she met recently with some children at Crossnore School, she thought about how passing that experience on to others is part of her responsibility.

The hardest times in her career have included losing officers in the line of duty, Thompson said.

One of those was Sgt. Howard Plouff, who died in 2007 when he was shot while trying to help Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies break up fights that had spilled over into the parking lot of a nightclub on Jonestown Road.

Plouff’s death hit Thompson hard because he had been her field training officer in 1994, before he became sergeant.

“Losing him the way that we did, in service, was really tough,” she said.

In all her years with the police force, Thompson has never fired her weapon on the job, and has never been shot at. A Pew Research Center study in 2017 found that only a quarter of police officers have ever fired their weapons on duty. Thompson’s seen statistics like that too, but adds that communication is “the most powerful tool that we actually have.”

Case in point: Early in her career, she encountered a big man with an outstanding warrant who told her flat out that she was not going to take him in.

Thompson told the man that she knew she couldn’t beat him in a fight, but that she was doing her job and that the arrest could go “the easy way or the hard way.”

“My whole idea in communicating was letting him know, ‘I don’t think that I’m bigger than you,’ it is not about that, it is nothing personal, but this is my job and this is what I have to do,” Thompson said. “He kind of laughed at me, and he turned around and put his hands behind his back.

“That was one of my earliest experiences when it comes to having to be face to face with someone and using my communication skills to be respectful and still do my job,” she said, adding that it is a quality she encourages in her officers.

“Historically, we have people who, with good reason, did not trust or do not trust law enforcement,” Thompson said. “I’m not afraid to say we messed up and did something wrong, if we did. But also, if we didn’t, and because you didn’t like it, I’m not afraid to say, I’m sorry, at the end of the day we followed the law, we followed our policies and we followed our training.”

‘It is not easy’

Use of force — whether putting hands on a suspect or using a weapon — “is never going to be a pretty scene,” Thompson said. “But just because it is ugly doesn’t mean it is wrong. But I think we also have to acknowledge and be open when something is ugly, and it’s wrong.”

Al Jabbar, the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, said Thompson has done “an outstanding job:”

“(I’m) not sure if the community can relate to the fact that your life is on the line every time you leave home,” Jabbar said. “She will not get the honors she is due because she is a Black woman who has to deal with a lot of black on black crime. She has given Winston-Salem her best and hopefully we will show her how much we appreciate what she has done.”

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston Salem and Vicinity “appreciates Chief Catrina Thompson’s leadership, partnership, and essential (sometimes harsh) dialogue around social justice,” Tembila Covington, the organization’s president said. “We pray she finds pleasure and success in all she does. We wish her well in her future endeavors as she continues to build her legacy.”

Thompson said that in years to come she wants to be known as a “people’s chief” — someone who was honest, transparent and involved in the community. And as someone who can “model the way for my officers in being calm in chaotic situations.”

“I don’t want to just talk the talk,” she said. “I want to walk the walk, and the only way to do that is being involved.” She added that explains her participation in a number of community organizations.

Even before Thompson’s appointment as a U.S. Marshal was announced, Thompson said she was planning to stay in Winston-Salem. Meanwhile, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said he hopes the next chief has Thompson’s qualities: “leadership, community involvement, passion and a continued strong relationship with law enforcement agencies at a local, state and federal level,” Kimbrough said.

Don’t think Thompson doesn’t have any mixed feelings about departing as chief.

“I’ve been here for a full career,” she said. “It is important to know when it is time. It is not easy. When I sat and read my retirement media release, prior to it going out, it gave me pause. I kept saying, ‘OK, it’s got to come out, it’s got to come out. Because I don’t want to change my mind.’ I love it here. I love what I do and I love the people I get to do it with every day.”