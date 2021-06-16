Child of Elon police officer dies from gunshot wound

WHITSETT — The child of an Elon police officer was killed Wednesday morning from a gunshot wound, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whistett.
The child was taken to a local hospital where they died.
The child's father is Orlando Maynard, an Elon police officer. According to the Sheriff's Office, he wasn't present at the time of the incident.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.