Child porn charges dropped against former Davie County Schools speech pathologist after man dies.

A judge has dismissed charges alleging that a former Davie County Schools speech pathologist had produced and possessed child pornography after the man died.

Jason Ernest Banks, 49, of Advance, was facing 10 counts of second-degree sex exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of third-degree sex exploitation of a minor, one count of indecent liberties and two counts of solicitation of a statutory sex offense. It was unclear Friday how or when Banks died.

Judge Mark Klass of Davie Superior Court dismissed the charges on Nov. 16, according to online court records.

Banks was accused of filming, recording and possession videos of a child between the ages of 11 and 12 while she was fully nude or semi-nude and engaging in sexual acts, according to arrest warrants. The incidents happened between May 5 and July 8 of 2018.

According to court papers, the victim was not a student at Shady Grove Elementary School, where Banks worked.

Bank's attorney, Chris Clifton, and Garry Frank, the district attorney for Davie County, said Banks died.

Prosecutors have said that at one point, Banks had tried to harm himself by taking pills.