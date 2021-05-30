 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child shot in Reidsville was victim of 'careless gunfire between unknown individuals,' police say
0 comments
top story

Child shot in Reidsville was victim of 'careless gunfire between unknown individuals,' police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REIDSVILLE — A 5-year-old who was shot Saturday afternoon is in good condition, Reidsville police said in a news release Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The child was shot at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North West Market Street, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities believe the child "was an unintended victim of careless gunfire between unknown individuals" further down the street, according to the release.

The department asks anyone with information about the incident to call Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
Crime

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News