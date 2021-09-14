Children appear more susceptible to COVID-19 infections from delta variant, Novant says

"I suspect those numbers will continue to increase over the next several weeks ... for both children and adults."

Daugherty said a chief concern for him is the long-term impact of COVID-19 on children and youths.

"These downstream effects may not show up for a week or two or even longer, but they could have some significant consequences," Daugherty said.

"We're going to have to see how things go for the next few months because we are going to some of these patients with long COVID.

Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious diseases expert, said Tuesday he has been advising school districts to continue to emphasize mask wearing, social distancing and conducting outdoor activities when and where appropriate.

Some school districts are coming up on the first month of the 2021-22 school year, at which time some boards of education said they would review their mask mandate policies as it relates to community spread of the delta variant.

"From my standpoint, I would encourage all school systems to mask, to make sure they are following all students who are sick, keep those who are sick at home, continue contract tracing," Priest said.