Children in North Carolina are now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Parental consent is required for the children to be vaccinated after the state legislature passed a law that requires written consent from a parent or guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine that has been granted an emergency use authorization and is not fully approved by the FDA.

Pediatric cases of COVID-19 have gone up by about 240% in the United States since the delta variant surge began in early July, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both determined there were no safety concerns or serious side effects noted in the Pfizer clinical trials for the age group.

Temporary side effects for those ages 5 to 11 are similar to older kids and adults, which may include a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or so.

"Getting school-age kids vaccinated will help keep them safe to play sports, attend events, be with friends and do all of the other things kids love to do that they may currently be missing out on," Cohen said.

"I will be getting my daughters vaccinated this weekend. Don’t wait to vaccinate your kids, so they get back to safely being with family and friends, especially as we head into the holiday season."