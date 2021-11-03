Children in North Carolina are now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina children ages 5 to 11 can get a kid-size dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave her authorization Wednesday.
The Pfizer vaccine for that age group received final federal regulatory approvals Tuesday. It is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and will be given with smaller needles.
"Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else," Cohen said in a statement.
"The authorization of the Pfizer vaccine provides a safe, tested way to protect them from serious illness and provide healthier, happier experiences in and outside of the classroom."
All three major Triad healthcare systems and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health expect to begin administering the first of the two-dose regimen this week, potentially as early as Thursday.
These doses are free, just as those for ages 12 and older.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would be fully vaccinated once the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them
The Pfizer doses are provided three weeks apart, with the systems and health department planning to schedule the appointment for the second dose when the first dose is administered.
Parental consent is required for the children to be vaccinated after the state legislature passed a law that requires written consent from a parent or guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine that has been granted an emergency use authorization and is not fully approved by the FDA.
Pediatric cases of COVID-19 have gone up by about 240% in the United States since the delta variant surge began in early July, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both determined there were no safety concerns or serious side effects noted in the Pfizer clinical trials for the age group.
Temporary side effects for those ages 5 to 11 are similar to older kids and adults, which may include a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or so.
"Getting school-age kids vaccinated will help keep them safe to play sports, attend events, be with friends and do all of the other things kids love to do that they may currently be missing out on," Cohen said.
"I will be getting my daughters vaccinated this weekend. Don’t wait to vaccinate your kids, so they get back to safely being with family and friends, especially as we head into the holiday season."
Swift recommends parents have their child in the 5-to-11 age group get their first dose within the next 10-14 days so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
Available Thursday
Novant Health Inc. said shortly after Cohen's statement approving the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 that appointments for first doses will become available at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Appointments are required and availability may vary by location.
In the Triad, the doses will be available at Novant's Hanes Mall mass-vaccination site. Vaccination hours remain 7 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Novant cautioned it may have limited appointments due to initial supply and demand. It expects to receive additional supply as part of the state’s phased allocation plan.
Novant expects some Triad-area pediatric and family medicine clinics will be available to provide the doses. Novant said established patients are encouraged to check their pediatric clinic’s website or Facebook page to find out if their clinic is offering the vaccine and find out how to schedule a vaccine.
Parents and guardians can schedule appointment through a MyChart account at www.MyNovant.org, or go to www.GetVaccinated.org.
As of Wednesday, Novant Health said about 17,000 youths ages 12 to 17 have become fully vaccinated through its facilities.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said Tuesday that "we will begin scheduling appointments as soon as we get the green light from CDC and DHHS."
DHHS said last week that there will be “ample supply” statewide in North Carolina for those ages 5 to 11.
For example, Baptist said Tuesday it has received 6,900 doses for the Triad and Northwest N.C. in what it termed “waves 1 and 2.”
Cone said it expects to receive between 900 and 1,200 doses for the age group this week.
However, it’s likely the doses won’t be administered by the Forsyth health department until Friday or Saturday at the earliest, Swift said Tuesday.
DHHS said that more than 750 locations statewide “are preparing to provide vaccines to (the 5 to 11) age group, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies, local health departments, community vaccination events and family vaccination sites.”
About 45% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 52% of those ages 18 to 24, Swift said.
