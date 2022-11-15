Children under 12 will not be able to visit patients in hospitals starting Wednesday.

The sharp uptick in respiratory viruses, particularly influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, has led the Triad's three largest healthcare systems to jointly announce Tuesday restrictions in visitors ages 12 and under.

The restrictions begin 7 a.m. Wednesday and affect all hospitals affiliated with Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., as well as CaroMont Health and Randolph Health.

The systems said they are requiring the restrictions "out of concern for the health and wellbeing of the community, and due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children."

It is the system's first tightening of visitor restrictions since April when new weekly COVID-19 cases began to level off in the Triad.

Other restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 still include visitors wearing masks.

"Individuals ages 13 years and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough, should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals," according to the joint statement.

There is no age restriction on those seeking medical care, and children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member.

In these instances, parents should work with the patient's care team to make arrangements.

However, some hospitals and health systems may have additional restrictions on visitors in certain areas.

For example, Brenner Children’s Hospital does not permit visitors under the age of 18 except in special situations.

The systems continue to encourage their respective communities to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette, such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 — including the latest COVID-19 fall boosters.

RSV concerns

Two local infectious diseases experts said on Nov. 6 that the sharp increase in RSV is taxing the pediatric bed capacity of most Triad hospitals.

RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in children that typically goes away in four to five days, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms typically include a runny nose, cough and low-grade fever that can be treated in many cases with pain relievers, such as Tylenol or Motrin.

The virus tends to surface in the December to February period, but has arrived in force weeks earlier.

That’s why infectious diseases experts with the Triad’s three largest health care systems have warned of significant increases of RSV, particularly involving children from infants to age 2.

Novant Health Inc.’s Dr. David Priest said that between 80% and 85% of pediatric inpatients within its system are hospitalized with RSV.

Baptist said it has “seen a substantial increase in children with RSV and respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19 in primary care and outpatient clinics and emergency departments throughout our health system.”

“We are seeing more of these cases than we typically see in the early fall,” Baptist said.

“In addition, an increasing number of children are being admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital as a result of infections caused by these viruses that are circulating in our communities.”

Priest said that Novant has enough overall bed capacity, “but we have more inpatients than we typically have for this part of fall, particularly in pediatrics,” Priest said.

What to look out for

Parents are cautioned to be watchful for symptoms, such as persistent cough that is interfering with sleep, labored breathing and lack of appetite. They are advised to seek emergency care if an infant or child appears to be experiencing breathing difficulties during the night.

Some RSV infections can be severe for infants and the elderly.

“For children with little lungs and smaller airways, a little inflammation can go a long ways,” Priest said. “It can be severe for children with underlining health issues, such as asthma, lung and immunodeficiency issues.

“It can be more serious for children than influenza, including infections and pneumonia, that can require prolonged hospitalizations.

“Pediatricians are really good at diagnosing RSV,” Priest said. “They know what it sounds like because it is a fairly common childhood disease.”

For those ages 2 and under, RSV “can be a very serious infection,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“The reason why is that RSV affects mostly our airways, those tubes that come from the back on our throat into the lungs.

“Those under one have very small tubes, so if they get inflammation from the virus, those tubes get narrow and makes it harder for them to breathe, and they can get pneumonia,” Ohl said.