Children unhurt in school bus accident in Davidson County

THOMASVILLE — Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment on Monday after a three-vehicle accident involving a school bus in Davidson County, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

WGHP reported that a Jeep traveling north on N.C. 109 crashed into a Saturn vehicle while making a left turn onto Midway School Road Monday afternoon.

A school bus was stopped at a stoplight, WGHP reported, and the Jeep rolled and struck the side of the bus.

The Saturn caught fire after the collision with the Jeep, WGHP reported. The driver and a passenger in the Saturn were taken to the hospital.

Davidson County school officials said there were children on the bus at the time of the crash. No children were injured and they all got off the bus safely, WGHP reported.

