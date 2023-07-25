Researchers with Wake Forest University School of Medicine are involved in child-focused studies focused on expanding telehealth for primary care physicians and improving how to diagnose ear disease.

The Atrium Health telehealth study is eligible for a $4.4 million funding award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), pending completion of a business and programmatic review.

PCORI is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. Its mission is to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better-informed health-care decisions.

The goal is giving children and parents another option for addressing complex chronic conditions.

Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem and Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte are collaborating on the study.

Telehealth experienced a rapid expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, researchers said that questions remain about the most effective, evidence-based ways to incorporate telehealth as part of routine care, especially in chronic disease management, but also how best to mitigate health disparities.

“In-person appointments can be incredibly challenging for families with medically fragile children,” said Dr. Savithri Nageswaran, professor of pediatrics at the medical school and co-principal investigator of the study.

“Caregivers often must miss work to attend the many in-person appointments these children need, which can cause a financial strain. There’s also an enormous amount of planning ahead of time, given the medical complexity of the child, with feeding and medicines.”

The study involved a multicenter randomized control trial to test the benefits of a telehealth intervention called enhanced primary care (E-PRIME) at 36 primary care pediatric offices across North Carolina.

The research team will evaluate the effectiveness of E-PRIME by measuring hospitalizations, emergency room visit rates and caregiver stress. All participants will be followed for one year.

The plan is to enroll 400 children, who will be randomized to either participate in the first six months of the trial or the final six months.

“We would really like to understand health disparities in this population, and we expect to recruit at least 180 children from minority groups," said Sabina Gesell, professor of social sciences at the medical school and co-principal investigator of the study.

Ear disease study

The ear infections study was prompted in part because they are the most common infectious diseases among children under the age of 2, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, given the subjective nature of diagnosing ear disease, ear infections are often over-diagnosed and overtreated.

It is estimated that more than 8 million unnecessary antibiotics are prescribed annually, which leads to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

As a result, children with inaccurate, yet frequent, diagnoses of ear infections are often referred to ear, nose and throat specialists for surgical placement of ear tubes, which is often not necessary.

With the support of a $3.2 million grant from the federal National Institutes of Health, Wake Forest medical school researchers are collaborating with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to develop machine-learning applications that will assist with the diagnosis of ear pathology.

“This project is highly innovative, both in terms of its clinical impact to shift the field toward a more objective approach to ear diagnosis, as well as the scientific innovations of applying machine learning techniques to ear disease,” said Metin Gurcan, director of the medical school's Center for Biomedical Informatics and professor of internal medicine.

Researchers will analyze brief eardrum videos collected with a digital otoscope and combine those videos with tympanometry, an acoustic test that shows how well the middle ear is working.

The resulting computer-assisted image analysis will help clinicians better diagnose ear diseases.

Patients will be enrolled at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.