Choosing wisely in crowded school-board field demands care and attention

Stan Elrod has done his time. Richard Watts, too.

Both men worked in public education long enough to retire. Both were classroom teachers, then served as principals as well.

Elrod led Reynolds High School, then Reagan after its creation. Watts led Kimberley Park and Gibson elementaries and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy before he retired.

To put it mildly, both have been there and done that. They’d easily be forgiven had they opted to take their pensions to a golf course, a fishing hole, the garden or wherever they darn well pleased.

Yet after a few years “living the good life” as Elrod put it, both men decided on a different course: running for seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

And after all that’s transpired with public education over the past few years — hyper-politicization and the emergence of an emboldened (and vocal) lunatic fringe, that decision led to a pair of pointed — and on point — questions.

Have you lost your mind? Who in the world would want that job?

Do the required reading

Putting those questions to Elrod and Watts above 26 other candidates who plopped down a $119 filing fee to run for a job that pays $991.25 per month puts them on the spot.

But with good reason.

As candidates with resumes, public profile, name recognition and experience that stand out among a crowd, it seemed reasonable to start with them.

Besides, a fair number of other candidates either couldn’t be bothered to respond to basic “Why are you running?” questionnaires circulated months ago and/or hacked up hairballs on Number 3: “With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

A sample, spit up by Millie Williams, running for an at-large seat starts this way: “No case for public education with current curriculum and safety issues.”

Set aside for a second the fact that thousands of students in the WS/FC schools graduate every spring well-equipped to make their way in this world.

If the answer is rooted in negativity or begins with “burn it to the ground,” why run?

So we settled on Elrod, a Republican, and Watts, a Democrat. Neither has run for office before, and based on their resumes, it seems likely that each knows exactly what awaits them should they win. And I doubt either man sees a seat on the school board as a springboard to other offices.

The key, it would seem, lies in the undermining — and the overt politicization — of a very local, very specific job. Here, it started with the introduction of party affiliation into school-board races that in the not-too-distant past were regarded as nonpartisan.

It culminated in February at a board meeting when a handful of public speakers including school-board candidate Regina Garner ripped a page from the Q-Anon playbook by attempting to file a lawsuit against the district for, among other things, practicing medicine without a license and child abuse (over a mask mandate that had expired) and violating obscenity laws by keeping materials in libraries the thought police deem inappropriate or filthy — a precursor to book bans and one small step from book burnings or witch trials.

Ergo, the questions remain.

Have you lost your mind? Who would want that job?

Elrod and Watts, reached separately via cell phone on different days, both laughed out loud when asked.

‘Easy not to care’

Not that it should come as a surprise, but both candidates have been asked variations.

“I’ve been asked that 100 times,” Elrod said. “I’m retired, living a good life and I wake up when I want. I have a good life. … it would be easy not to care, to make it somebody else’s problem.”

But he didn’t. Elrod decided to practice what he preached to thousands of high school students over the years.

“You’re either part of the solution or part of the problem,” he said. “I want the kids today to have the same thing as kids in the 80s and 90s whose own children might be in school now: to get a good education, feel safe when they’re there and be equipped to go out into the world.”

That’s pretty much the same sentiment voiced by Watts Wednesday before attending a candidate forum.

“When I was in the classroom I tried to give students hope,” he said. “I wanted to give them hope that we can help them reach their goals. That’s the same thing here, to give students and their parents hope.”

Note what they didn’t say.

Neither talked about frivolous lawsuits, banning books or threw shade at public education by talking up private schools or providing vouchers to get kids out of public schools.

They spoke of lifting up rather than tearing down. And neither can be accused of slapping on the rose-colored glasses; years spent in classrooms and hallways gives them valuable insight.

With early voting starting today in primary elections and 28 candidates to choose from, now is the time to study up on candidates and their qualifications — or lack thereof.

And while we’d all like an easy way to ID the quacks and the kooks — hats made of tin foil or red fabric, perhaps — choosing worthy candidates won’t be easy.

There is hope, however, but it requires effort.

Most serious candidates have made bios and resumes easy to find online or social media. Most have attended forums and speak at public gatherings. And we published the results of those returned candidate surveys.

Your vote — an educated vote — matters more than ever in school-board races.

Why would anyone want this job?

“We need a sense of calmness,” Watts said.

