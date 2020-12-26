Chris Groner: Dancing around the edges of a disaster

This was different right from the start. There have been small outbreaks in the past. We’re always worried because influenza always starts in China in terms of new strains and moves westward. If people say there’s nothing to worry about yet they’re closing their borders, it’s probably something to worry about.
I think my biggest concern at the start was we were being told by government agencies who should’ve known better, ‘Oh, it’s nothing. You don’t need to prepare.’ And that turned out not to be the case.
Professionals were very concerned. Getting the general public to buy into social distancing and masking was difficult. I hate to harp on it, but the politics were a disaster. They told people they didn’t need to worry about masks, that it would be over by Easter, over by June 1st, over by 4th of July. And the entire response to this significant disease was politicized instead of dealt with as a public health issue. It’s why there have been more deaths in the United States than anywhere else.
When we don’t get support doing public health measures at the local level, which is where it needs to be done, because people say, ‘I will not wear a mask,’ it makes our job extremely difficult.
Now Surry County is color-coded red, which is the highest you can get, and our hospital is full. We are having trouble, if we have a really sick COVID patient, finding them a spot in a tertiary center.
We are dancing around the edges of a disaster right now.
The most difficult situation for me is that this is such an unpredictable illness. Statistics say that if you’re over 55 and have chronic illness, you’re more likely to die. Yet, I’ve seen people in their 70s who breeze through it and there have been 18-year-old athletes with no conditions who die.
Our staff has been terrific. We’ve been well-supported by administration but right now, it’s a hard job. You couple that with a few providers and staff members who have tested positive and have to go out for two weeks. You’re building in a hard job plus a short staff. And I hear that around the country. We could expand hospital beds, but we don’t have the staff.
Chris Groner is a doctor practicing in Surry County.
