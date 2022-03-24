 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Murphy named new planning director in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County

Chris Murphy has been named the new director of planning and development services by the City-County Planning Board, succeeding Aaron King, who was promoted from the position to assistant city manager in November 2021.

Murphy joined the planning department in 2001 and has served as deputy director and more recently as acting director.

Previously, he served as assistant inspections director and as the principal planner over current planning. Before joining the City-County Planning staff, he held various positions with the towns of Carrboro and Knightdale, and the city of Jacksonville, N.C..

Chris Leak, the chairman of the board called the city and county “very fortunate to have someone of Chris’ ability already on the staff.”

“He has … been a very important contributor to the excellent reputation our planning department currently enjoys,” Leak said. “Chris is well respected for his very thoughtful and helpful approach to planning matters. We’re convinced that he has the experience, temperament and integrity to be an outstanding planning director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.”

Murphy said he’s excited about his new job and looks forward to working with “our incredible planning and inspections staff” on shaping the future of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Murphy has a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in geography and planning from Appalachian State University.

