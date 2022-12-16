Chris Paul graduates from Winston-Salem State University

About eight hours after leading the visiting Phoenix Suns to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers — and coming three rebounds short of a triple-double — a weary Chris Paul, dressed in a red cap-and-gown, waited outside the Joel Annex in 40-degree weather with his Winston-Salem State University classmates, posing for pictures with anyone who wanted one and making small talk with the students in line with him.

Waiting in the processional line with hundreds of young men and women who are on the cusp of starting their own careers, Paul, 37, was far from the bright lights of the NBA where he has defined himself as one of the finest point guards to play the game.

And he relished every second of it.

Paul said he told the students that being among them made his day.

"Sometimes, you just want to have a regular day," said Paul, a 12-time NBA All Star and future hall of famer. "I wanted to stand outside and talk with them. I wanted the full experience of what it meant to be a graduate."

On Friday, Paul joined 350 students at WSSU's fall commencement ceremony, fulfilling a longtime goal of earning a college degree. Paul graduated with a bachelor degree in interdisciplinary studies. For attaining a 3.0 grade point average, Paul graduated with distinction, giving him the right to wear a gold cord around his gown.

Early in the commencement ceremony, Chancellor Elwood Robinson announced that Paul had established a free personal checking account for each of the students at Greenwood Bank, a Black-owned mobile banking platform. The account includes a $100 gift.

The two-hour commencement ceremony was just part of what was a whirlwind day for Paul, a Winston-Salem native who graduated from West Forsyth in 2003.

After playing 36 minutes in Phoenix's win in Los Angeles — a game that ended about 1 a.m., Eastern time — Paul and his family hopped on a plane and flew to Winston-Salem, arriving around 6:30 a.m.

"We went to the hotel, and I had enough time to lay in bed with my kids for a second and watch YouTube videos," Paul said.

He said he would get to spend about 30 minutes with his family before flying back to Phoenix, giving him a day of rest before the Suns play a home game against New Orleans.

At a press conference after the ceremony at Joel Coliseum, where Paul built his legacy playing for Wake Forest University from 2003-2005, Paul talked about his family's ties to WSSU.

He recalled growing up going to football and basketball games there and spending so much time at WSSU while a student at Wake Forest that he said he sometimes felt that he "sort of" went to WSSU.

Paul's parents, Charles and Robin, attended WSSU before starting their family.

"This is near and dear to my heart and my family," said Paul, a longtime advocate of historically black colleges and universities.

Paul's parents were among the extended family that watched him graduate. Paul's brother, C.J., said the day was special. A graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate, C.J. is the first member of his family to earn a college degree.

He said there was always a hope that his brother would match his accomplishment. Paul declared for the NBA draft after playing two years at Wake Forest.

"I know for my parents it's huge," C.J. said.

Paul's son, Chris — you may know him as Lil' Chris in the State Farm commercials — said everyone in his family cheered when the name Christopher E. Paul was announced.

"It's cool because I had never been gone to a college graduation so it was cool that the first one I go to was to see my dad," Chris said.

There were hundreds of other inspiring stories among the graduates. Paul's story just happens to be the most famous.

"One of the biggest things I've learned in my journey is that life is about experience. There's no value a dollar amount can put on experiences," said Paul, wearing an old-school WSSU varsity sweater. "To do this here in my home and walk (with) and talk to these students is something I'll never forget."

