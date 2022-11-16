Chris Paul says he is graduating from WSSU next month

NBA star Chris Paul says he's graduating in mid-December from Winston-Salem State University, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.

Paul, the Phoenix Suns all-star, said on Instagram Live Tuesday that he will walk during the ceremony after completing his undergraduate studies at Winston-Salem State University. Paul is majoring in communications at WSSU.

The university’s 2022 Fall Commencement will be held at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex at 414 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

Paul joked that next month will end his time as “a college student since 2003." That points to when he was at Wake Forest before he entered the NBA draft as a sophomore in 2005, the newspaper reported.