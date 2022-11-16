 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chris Paul says he is graduating from WSSU next month

  • 0
Chris Paul Court Dedication

NBA star Chris Paul addresses the crowd during the Chris Paul Court Dedication on Sept. 1 at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

NBA star Chris Paul says he's graduating in mid-December from Winston-Salem State University, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.

Paul, the Phoenix Suns all-star, said on Instagram Live Tuesday that he will walk during the ceremony after completing his undergraduate studies at Winston-Salem State University. Paul is majoring in communications at WSSU.

The university’s 2022 Fall Commencement will be held at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex at 414 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

Paul joked that next month will end his time as “a college student since 2003." That points to when he was at Wake Forest before he entered the NBA draft as a sophomore in 2005, the newspaper reported.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert