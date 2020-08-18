NBA Star Chris Paul is Ram Strong on the court tonight in his Ram Head logo branded sneakers. Thanks @CP3 for representing #RamPride #WSSU #HBCU— WSSU (@WSSURAMS) August 19, 2020
📷 by @timeoutsports__ pic.twitter.com/PdH8OXqeg2
Chris Paul, the Winston-Salem native and Wake Forest alum who plays point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, showed some love to Winston-Salem State University on Tuesday night.
In the Thunder's first game of the pandemic playoffs, Paul sported a pair of WSSU Rams shoes.
While he's been in the NBA's bubble, Paul has shown off a number of styles aimed at bringing attention to HBCUs, including N.C. A&T.
And it's not the first time Paul has shown love for the 'Ramily.'
