Chris Paul, the Winston-Salem native and Wake Forest alum who plays point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, showed some love to Winston-Salem State University on Tuesday night.

In the Thunder's first game of the pandemic playoffs, Paul sported a pair of WSSU Rams shoes.

While he's been in the NBA's bubble, Paul has shown off a number of styles aimed at bringing attention to HBCUs, including N.C. A&T.

And it's not the first time Paul has shown love for the 'Ramily.'

