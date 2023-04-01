Peter Holsapple remembers standing in the orchestra pit at R.J. Reynolds High School, as his friend Chris Stamey, recorded a local band playing a note-for-note cover version of Yes’ “Yours is No Disgrace.”

“It was a who’s-who of great players in Winston-Salem and one of those moments when you make a connection between what the local band was doing and what the Beatles were doing,” Holsapple told the online music magazine, Magnet, in 2009. “It may have been disparate, but I kind of got the feeling from watching that that it was obtainable.”

On Thursday, just a few feet away from that pit, Holsapple and Stamey were inducted into the R.J. Reynolds High School Arts Hall of Fame.

The boyhood friends and musical mates, who would go on to play in the seminal pop rock band, the dB’s, were among 11 people in this year’s Hall of Fame class, an exceptionally strong cohort that reflects the school’s longtime dedication to teaching the arts.

Others include pioneering sportswriter Mary Garber, class of 1933; painter Anne Kesler Shields, class of 1950; production designer David Doernberg, class of 1985, and musician Joe Troop, class of 2001.

Though Holsapple, class of 1974, and Stamey, class of 1973, have established musical legacies apart from one another, they will be forever linked in the hearts of music fans of college rock, a genre of music now known as indie or alternative rock.

Formed with fellow Reynolds’ classmates Will Rigby and Gene Holder, the dB’s are a beloved power-pop band that recorded two critically acclaimed albums in 1981, “Stands for Decibels” and “Repercussion.”

As the band’s songwriters, vocalists and guitarists, Holsapple and Stamey crafted melodic songs with chiming guitars that became part of the “jangle pop” canon of the early- to mid-1980s. That genre also included such bands as R.E.M., the Bangles, the Smiths and Let’s Active, a Winston-Salem-based band that included Mitch Easter, who was at Reynolds the same time as Stamey and Holsapple.

Reynolds in the early 1970s was teeming with budding musicians who formed bands including Rittenhouse Square and Little Diesel and hung out at an area of the school they dubbed “Combo Corner,” where they talked shop.

Inside the school, Stamey studied under band teacher Bob Smith, whose class on music theory, “was like walking into a world I’d only dreamed of,” Stamey wrote in an email. “It opened up my ears to a new way of listening and writing music, changed me forever, and he was so clear and comprehensive that when I got to UNC I had pretty much already been exposed to everything in the first fo semesters of undergrad music theory there. I use what he taught me every day, to this day, and I will be forever grateful.”

Holsapple didn’t take music at Reynolds, choosing instead to study journalism, inspired by the great rock critics and writers of the day, Lester Bangs and Hunter S. Thompson.

“That stuff was really exciting to me,” said Holsapple, who wrote for the school’s newspaper, Pine Whispers, and won a journalism award as a senior. “My parents thought maybe it would shake the music out of me, but you know, I have to say, I can write and I like to write, but it doesn’t give me the push that music always has.”

On the journalism front, Holsapple was a regular contributor to a New York Times’ blog on songwriting that featured Rosanne Cash and Suzanne Vega. (It’s also a safe bet that the new New York Times’ music blog, the Amplifier, was named after the Holsapple-penned song of the same name from “Repercussion.”)

After Easter was inducted into the Reynolds Arts Hall of Fame in 2018, Holsapple pushed to get Stamey inducted.

“I felt it was really important that Chris go in, then I get this message that, ‘Oh, they’re nominating you, too,’ “ Holsapple said. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ So I feel a little sheepish going in with Chris because he has accomplished so much and has been a tremendously impactful North Carolina musician since moving back from New Jersey. So I’m flattered to be going in at the same time as Chris. I just don’t know that I should be.”

Stamey disagreed.

“If I could have handed out Arts Hall of Fame awards back in 1974, he’d have been the first to get a trophy,” Stamey wrote. “It’s taken a while, but better late than never (as I used to try to tell the RJR teachers when I was tardy yet again).”

Holsapple, who has worked with R.E.M., and Hootie and the Blowfish, continues to work on new music from his home in the Triangle.

Stamey, a Chapel Hill resident, has organized tributes to the band Big Star that have been performed in New York, London and Barcelona; and continues to record and produce. His new electric-guitar album, “The Great Escape,” will be released this summer.