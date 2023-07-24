A Winston-Salem church and its pastor are suing its former lender, a property management company and their employees, alleging that they violated the worship center’s legal rights.

Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center and the Rev. Ellen Wallace-Searcy filed their lawsuit on June 13 in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina.

The 41-page lawsuit alleges that a company called LBC2 Trust, a lender, its affiliate LBC2 REO and a property management company, One Alliance Cos. of Cornelius, improperly seized the church and evicted Wallace-Searcy, her staff and dozens of children from the church’s property.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Winston-Salem Police Department enabled those actions. The legal action also names Officer C.N. Kisen and the city of Winston-Salem as defendants.

“Winston-Salem police were called to the church last year because One Alliance feared trouble from the Black staff and parishioners — and the intimidation caused by the police presence was a deliberate effort to deprive them of their constitutional rights,” the lawsuit said.

Marissa West, an assistant city attorney, said that the city attorney’s office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

“I think this matter is best handled in the forum provided by our legal system,” West said.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as exemplary damages of $495,000, the lawsuit said.

“This is what structural racism looks like,” said James C. White of Chapel Hill, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

One of the lawsuit’s allegations is that a “One Alliance representative said she feared for her safety so she called the Winston-Salem Police Department,” White said. “This wouldn’t have been done with a white church or another business.”

Christ Kingdom, whose congregation has been historically Black, owned the church at 3894 Northampton Drive in the city’s northeastern section. The church was paying a mortgage with Branch Banking and Trust Co. But that mortgage eventually was owned by LBC2 Trust, according to the lawsuit.

The mortgage had a balance of $1.4 million, and the church made monthly payments. However, an unpaid balance became due on May 6, 2021, and Wallace-Searcy unsuccessfully attempted to renegotiate the mortgage terms after the balloon payments became due.

That’s when things took a turn.

During the week of June 28, 2022, the church was conducting a food bank and a summer program for children. The church also had a funeral scheduled for that week.

According to the lawsuit, on June 29, a person who identified himself as “Mack” and said he was an agent of One Alliance came to the church. Mack told Wallace-Searcy and other church members that he planned to change the church’s locks. Everyone had to move out.

On June 30, Lauren McElroy, a One Alliance employee, arrived at the church and called Winston-Salem police. The lawsuit alleges that McElroy asked the police department to assist her in removing Wallace-Searcy and church members from the property.

McElroy couldn’t be reached for comment to respond to the allegations against her. Wallace-Searcy also couldn’t be reached for comment.

McElroy told Kiser, the Winston-Salem officer, that the Christ Kingdom church had been foreclosed, and that her company possessed the property, according to a police incident report.

Kiser then told Wallace-Searcy that she and church employees must vacate the property. A time of 2 p.m. was agreed upon.

McElroy called Kiser at 1:18 p.m. and told him that no items had been removed from the church, and it didn’t appear that Wallace-Searcy was making arrangements to leave.

When Kiser arrived, he saw church members carrying tables and other items out of the building, according to the police report. At 2 p.m., Kiser accompanied McElroy, who told church members that the church’s front doors were being locked and that they must vacate the premises.

The church members left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of furniture and equipment, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that One Alliance removed a safe that contained collection money.

Goler Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, the current property owner, occupies the building on Northampton Drive. Goler Memorial moved into its current location on Feb. 26.

The church site is valued at $1.67 million, according to Forsyth County tax records.