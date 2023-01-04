Christmas Eve leak sent 60,000 gallons of sewage into Winston-Salem creek

Extreme Christmas week weather that led to burst pipes, power outages and other untimely holiday inconveniences also was to blame for a spill of nearly 60,000 gallons of raw sewage into a Winston-Salem section of Muddy Creek, officials say.

The Christmas Eve leak occurred near the Mayfair at Country Club condominium complex, off Belfour Road and north of Country Club Road on the city’s west side.

“It was due to heavy rains that pushed trees down the creek and into the (wastewater) pipe crossing the creek,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities spokeswoman Kale Ketteler said Tuesday.

After more than an inch of rain fell in the area Dec. 22, wind gusts of up to 44 mph were reported Dec. 23 before temperatures plunged into the single digits Christmas Eve.

More than 12,000 Duke Energy customers in Forsyth County lost electricity as trees and branches fell across power lines.

North Carolina environmental officials in October cited the city of Winston-Salem for a wastewater violation carrying a potential $25,000 fine in connection with two August spills totaling nearly 90,000 gallons of raw sewage.

In the largest of those spills, 80,000 gallons of untreated wastewater streamed into Peters Creek for 31 hours after contractors working for the city mistakenly redirected the flow from the sewer’s main line into an abandoned section of pipe, the utilities department said.

The affected portion of creek, near 415 Northwest Blvd., runs directly behind two residential neighborhoods and under University Parkway, just northwest of where it changes over from North Cherry Street.

North Carolina law requires public disclosure of sewage spills of at least 1,000 gallons. The utilities department disclosed the Christmas Eve leak the day it occurred.

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, the utilities department reported 14 significant sanitary sewer overflows totaling 163,396 gallons and was cited nine times for related violations by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The figures for last fiscal year marked a significant decrease from the previous 12 months, when the city was hit with nearly two-dozen violations after reporting 15 large spills totaling more than 2.2 million gallons from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities operates an 1,800-mile wastewater system and 2,300 miles of water distribution mains.