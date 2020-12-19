Christmas for the City drive-in spreads holiday cheer

Moji Coffee is a nonprofit organization that employees people with developmental disabilities.

"We are happy to be out here," Deaver said.

Betty Smith of Winston-Salem said she came to the event in part to support her son and daughter-in-law, John and Ronda Smith, who performed for the Forever A Dancer, a local nonprofit group, for the attendees as they entered the fairgrounds from University Parkway.

Smith said she welcomed the opportunity to spend time outdoors. Smith and other drivers with their passengers stayed in their vehicles.

"I try to keep my distance," Smith said. "At my age and I'm 73, you stay your distance from other people."

Organizers had planned the event for six months, said Chuck Spong, the executive director of Love Out Loud. Organizers were initially uncertain whether city residents would attend the event or whether they could hold it amid the state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I realize that people just want to connect with the community," Spong said as he looked at a line of vehicles slowly moving through the fairgrounds.