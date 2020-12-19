Christmas for the City drive-in spreads holiday cheer

The Christmas for the City event attracted hundreds of local residents traveling in their vehicles Saturday through the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, celebrating the holidays with volunteers who greeted them at the site.
The 13th annual event was drive-in and drive-thru this year conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was staged by Love Out Loud, a local Christian nonprofit group, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the city of Winston-Salem. Organizers said the event attracted 500 people in their vehicles.
Volunteers representing 31 local businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations greeted the drivers and passengers in each vehicle. They also provided prayers, crafts, food and beverages to the attendees.
Volunteers with the Winston-Salem Elevation Church at 1300 S. Main St. distributed hygiene kits, candy, craft bags and Glow-Stick bracelets to the attendees. The church's performers on a nearby stage sang Christmas carols such as "Joy to the World" and "Silent Night."
"Our volunteers have the spirit of Christmas during this holiday season," said Sharon Collins, an outreach coordinator for the Winston-Salem Elevation Church.
Jade Deaver, the shop manager at Moji Coffee and More of Winston-Salem, and two employees handed out cups of coffee and hot chocolate to the drivers and their passengers.
Moji Coffee is a nonprofit organization that employees people with developmental disabilities.
"We are happy to be out here," Deaver said.
Betty Smith of Winston-Salem said she came to the event in part to support her son and daughter-in-law, John and Ronda Smith, who performed for the Forever A Dancer, a local nonprofit group, for the attendees as they entered the fairgrounds from University Parkway.
Smith said she welcomed the opportunity to spend time outdoors. Smith and other drivers with their passengers stayed in their vehicles.
"I try to keep my distance," Smith said. "At my age and I'm 73, you stay your distance from other people."
Organizers had planned the event for six months, said Chuck Spong, the executive director of Love Out Loud. Organizers were initially uncertain whether city residents would attend the event or whether they could hold it amid the state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"I realize that people just want to connect with the community," Spong said as he looked at a line of vehicles slowly moving through the fairgrounds.
Alssa Grant of Winston-Salem said she and her family members were at the nearby Goodwill retail store on University Parkway when they heard the Christmas music coming from the fairgrounds.
"If we had known about it, we would have come any way," Grant said.
