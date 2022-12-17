Christmas for the City event draws a large crowd in Winston-Salem.

The Christmas for the City event attracted hundreds of people Saturday to the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. Organizers planned to accommodate about 4,500 attendees.

A pianist playing Christmas music greeted people as they entered the convention center. Outside on Fifth Street, artists and musicians played music for spectators.

The event was staged by Love Out Loud, a local organization whose mission is “transforming our city with the love of Jesus by connecting and organizing its people and resources,” according its website. Many local churches, businesses, nonprofit groups and restaurants sponsored the event.

Inside the building, a row of 15 white Christmas trees stood along a hallway. Performers throughout the building sang Christmas songs, such as “Silent Night.”

A display of snowmen made from balloons stood guard in a room. People also took photographs with Santa Claus and an elf.

In an exhibit called the Reflection Room, volunteers helped people write down their emotions on Post-it notes or draw them on construction paper.

“The main thing is to identify all of the emotions going on inside of you during the holiday season,” said Joani Hughes, a volunteer in the Reflection Room. In another area of the convention center, visitors received information about maintaining their health from local organizations such as the Harvest Market — A Share Co-op Grocery, Atrium Health Wake Forest School of Medicine, the Wake Forest School of Medicine and the Forsyth Regional Opioid and Substance Use Team.

A Snowball Dance was staged in which people with special needs celebrated the holiday season.

On the convention center’s lower level, local nonprofit groups, churches and businesses staged the North Pole Village. Children and their parents gathered there to work on arts and crafts.

Project RE3 Hope Center in Kernersville provided Legos on four tables to children who built various items such as a plane and a car. The organization provides free food, clothes and counseling to people in need.

Roy Rector of Winston-Salem watched his 5-year-old son, Joseph Owens, build a zoo from Legos.

Rector said he brought his family to the event after he heard it promoted on the radio. “I thought it would be good thing to bring to the kids to,” Rector said.

Darrion Marshall, 13, of Winston-Salem, a volunteer at the event, built a tiny jungle from the Legos.

“I like building art,” Darrion said.