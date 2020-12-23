Christmas holiday closings, changes

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Monday.
- State offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Monday.
- Federal offices will be closed Friday.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
- Garbage collections: Wednesday and Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Dec. 28.
- Yard-waste cart collections: Wednesday and Thursday collected one day early.
- Blue-week recycling collections: Wednesday and Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.
336-727-7308