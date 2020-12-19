 Skip to main content
Christmas holiday closings, changes
 Michael Burrell

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.
  • State offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.
  • Federal offices will be closed Friday.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
  • Garbage collections: Tuesday through Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Dec. 28.
  • Yard-waste cart collections: Monday, normal schedule; Tuesday through Thursday collected one day early.
  • Blue-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.

336-727-7308

