Christmas holiday closings, changes
top story

Christmas holiday closings, changes

Candles

A Christmas Candlelight worship service will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Hosted by Salem Academy and College, the service will be held on the campus in the Elberson Fine Arts Center’s Hanes Auditoirum, 412 Rams Drive, off E. Salem Avenue, WS. For more information, visit salem.edu.

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

The Christmas holiday will be observed on Dec. 24.

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Dec. 24

Forsyth County offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 27.

North Carolina state offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24, and 27.

Federal offices will be closed Dec. 24.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools: Break begins Dec. 22 and classes will resume Jan. 5.

Garbage collections: Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 will be on a normal schedule. Dec. 24 garbage will be collected Dec. 27.

Blue week recycling will be on a normal schedule.

Yard waste collections will be on a normal schedule.

336-727-7308

