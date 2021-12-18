Christmas holiday closings, changes

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
The Christmas holiday will be observed on Dec. 24.
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Dec. 24
Forsyth County offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 27.
North Carolina state offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24, and 27.
Federal offices will be closed Dec. 24.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools: Break begins Dec. 22 and classes will resume Jan. 5.
Garbage collections: Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 will be on a normal schedule. Dec. 24 garbage will be collected Dec. 27.
Blue week recycling will be on a normal schedule.
Yard waste collections will be on a normal schedule.
Melissa Hall
