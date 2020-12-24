Christmas holiday closings, changes

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Monday.
State offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Monday.
Federal offices will be closed Friday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
Garbage collections: Thursday will be collected one day early. Friday collections will be Dec. 28.
Yard-waste cart collections: Thursday will be collected one day early.
Blue-week recycling collections: Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.
336-727-7308