Christmas holiday closings, changes

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Friday.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed Friday, and Monday.
- State offices will be closed Friday, and Monday.
- Federal offices will be closed Friday.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
- Garbage collections: Friday collections will be Monday.
- Blue-week recycling collections: Friday collections will be postponed one day.
