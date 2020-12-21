Christmas holiday closings, changes

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.
State offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.
Federal offices will be closed Friday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
Garbage collections: Tuesday, through Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Dec. 28.
Yard-waste cart collections: Monday, normal schedule; Tuesday through Thursday collected one day early.
Blue-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.
