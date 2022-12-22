 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas holiday closings, open restaurants

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

The Christmas holiday will be observed on Dec. 26.

*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Dec. 26

*Forsyth County offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 and 27.

*North Carolina state offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26, and 27.

*Federal offices will be closed Dec. 26.

*Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools: Break began Dec. 19 and classes will resume Jan. 4.

*Garbage collections: will be on a normal schedule.

*Red week recycling will be on a normal schedule.

*Yard waste collections will be postponed one day.

CANDLE TEA

Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 12/03/14 -- A Moravian star with 110 points graces the upstairs foyer of the Single Brothers House in Old Salem, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014. Made by Max Brady, the star's points are narrower than those of the usual 26-point star. CIT WSJ_1204_CANDLE ROF

Christmas Restaurants

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The regular menu will be available, no lunch specials. 336-377-9191

Grandma Ruby's Country Cookin' , Winston-Salem, 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. breakfast and other menu items will be served. 336-377-9227.

Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, in the Hotel Indigo, will be open. Reservations are not required.

The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 E. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m., and brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no dinner service. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling, 336-761-0203.

Downtown Thai & Pho, 271 W. Fourth St. Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m.

Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.

