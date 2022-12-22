 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Christmas holiday closings

  • 0

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

The Christmas holiday will be observed on Dec. 26.

*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Dec. 26

*Forsyth County offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 and 27.

*North Carolina state offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26, and 27.

*Federal offices will be closed Dec. 26.

*Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools: Break began Dec. 19 and classes will resume Jan. 4.

*Garbage collections: will be on a normal schedule.

*Red week recycling will be on a normal schedule.

*Yard waste collections will be postponed one day.

CANDLE TEA

