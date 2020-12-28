Christmas trees can be dropped at curbside for collection in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem will collect Christmas trees and put them to good use as mulch for its parks and roadsides, city officials said.

Residents in single family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection. All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees.

People who live in apartments, who live outside the city limits or who want to dispose of their trees quickly can take them to the following locations for recycling through Jan. 31:

• Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Dr.

• Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

• Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

• Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Dr.

• Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), 4550 Shattalon Dr.

• Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Rd.

• Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Rd.

• Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Rd.