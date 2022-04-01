Chronic wasting disease found in deer in Yadkin County. It's the state's first known case.

Wildlife officials plan to roll out information about their next steps following the discovery in Yadkin County of the state's first case of chronic wasting disease in deer.

The deer was harvested in December 2021. North Carolina testing for the disease has been ramped up ever since a deer with chronic wasting disease was discovered in Montgomery County, Va. — just west of Roanoke — in 2021.

There's no cure for the disease, known as CWD in wildlife circles. North Carolina Wildlife Commission officials say the disease spreads slowly through a deer's nervous system, eventually causing spongy holes in the brain that lead to the animal's death.

People can learn more about CWD by visiting ncwildlife.org/CWD.

And while there are no cases reported in which people caught the disease from eating infected venison, officials want to do everything they can to prevent it from entering the human food chain.

People should not eat meat from a deer that looks sick, and should not eat any of these organs from any deer: brain, eyes, spinal cord, spleen, tonsils or lymph nodes.

Wildlife officials say normal field dressing and boning out a carcass will remove most of the potentially dangerous body parts and that cutting away fatty tissue will remove remaining lymph nodes.

Wildlife officials also say continued testing is a must because it’s nearly impossible to tell if a deer has CWD by observation. Signs of illness may not be apparent for 16 months or more after infection.

The slow incubation period, ease of transmission, and the lack of a vaccine, treatment or cure make CWD a looming threat to the state’s white-tailed deer population and deer-hunting traditions. Given enough time, the disease is always fatal.

CWD is caused by abnormal proteins, called prions, that slowly spread through a deer’s nervous system. Related diseases are "mad cow disease" (bovine spongiform encephalopathy), scrapie in sheep and goats, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans.

CWD is spread between deer through direct contact and environmental contamination from infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer or carcasses and body parts.

The Yadkin County case of CWD was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The sample was sent in by a taxidermist through a cooperator program established by the Wildlife Commission.

Since the increase of testing, the Wildlife Commission has collected over 7,200 samples from cooperators and hunters.

"Now that we know the disease is in North Carolina, we will implement our CWD response plan to help slow the spread of CWD, while preserving our deer herd and deer-hunting tradition," said Brad Howard, the chief of Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division.

The Wildlife Commission continues to receive results from this year’s testing. At this time, the agency has received results from 60% (4,287) of all samples submitted, and 76% (626) of results from a four-county focus area (Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, and Rockingham counties).

Officials said the agency’s next steps would be to get information out to the public and hold public meetings in areas of concern. Officials said they've been gearing up for decades to deal with the possibility of CWD being found in North Carolina.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.