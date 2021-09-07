Circumstances of goat's death at Stokes County meat-processing plant drew enforcement action from USDA . Plant submitted a corrective plan and action was put in abeyance.

An employee then used a knife to cut the goat’s neck, causing the goat to bleed to death, the agency said. The goat was conscious when its neck was cut.

Federal inspectors saw the incident and notified company officials about 11:20 a.m. that the assignment of USDA inspectors was suspended at the plant, the agency said.

“This incident is considered egregious because there were multiple attempts to stun the animal in the absence of an immediate corrective action, and the employee made a cut on a conscious animal,” said the agency’s letter to Kristi Mitchell.

“The (plant) does have a documented systematic approach to humane handling, which is considered robust,” the agency letter said. “However, the program was not being implemented at the time of the incident, so a suspension is being initiated.”

On Aug. 18, the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service held the suspension of inspectors in abeyance, according to another letter that agency sent to Mitchell.

The plant submitted to the agency written corrective and preventive measures to bring the plant into compliance with humane handling of livestock requirements under federal law, the agency said.