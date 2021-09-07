Circumstances of goat's death at Stokes County meat-processing plant drew enforcement action from USDA . Plant submitted a corrective plan and action was put in abeyance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended inspections at a Stokes County meat-processing plant last month because of the circumstances surrounding a goat’s death, according to a letter from the agency to the plant’s owner.
Carl Mitchell, chief of operations at M.L. Mitchell and Son Meat Processing in Walnut Cove, said Tuesday that the suspension lasted just 30 hours before federal officials held it in abeyance.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, however, asked District Attorney Tim Watson of Stokes County Tuesday to investigate the goat’s death.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service notified plant owner Kristi Mitchell on Aug. 16 that it was suspending the assignment of inspectors for slaughter operations at the plant, according to USDA letter that it sent to Mitchell.
The FSIS determined that the plant “failed to slaughter and handle animals humanely,” the agency’s letter said.
It is illegal for meat-processing plants to produce meat products without USDA inspectors present during slaughtering operations, said Buck McKay, a department spokesman in Washington, D.C.
The plant, which was founded in 1971, has 13 employees, a company official said.
The incident that led to the suspension happened about 10:40 a.m. Aug. 16 when two plant employees attempted to stun a goat with a rifle, the agency said. After both attempts, the goat “remained standing and vocalizing loudly,” the agency said.
An employee then used a knife to cut the goat’s neck, causing the goat to bleed to death, the agency said. The goat was conscious when its neck was cut.
Federal inspectors saw the incident and notified company officials about 11:20 a.m. that the assignment of USDA inspectors was suspended at the plant, the agency said.
“This incident is considered egregious because there were multiple attempts to stun the animal in the absence of an immediate corrective action, and the employee made a cut on a conscious animal,” said the agency’s letter to Kristi Mitchell.
“The (plant) does have a documented systematic approach to humane handling, which is considered robust,” the agency letter said. “However, the program was not being implemented at the time of the incident, so a suspension is being initiated.”
On Aug. 18, the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service held the suspension of inspectors in abeyance, according to another letter that agency sent to Mitchell.
The plant submitted to the agency written corrective and preventive measures to bring the plant into compliance with humane handling of livestock requirements under federal law, the agency said.
The plant’s staff members followed protocols as laid out in its plan for humane harvest, and the incident occurred within a time frame of less than 30 seconds, Carl Mitchell said in a statement.
“The root cause of the failure to instantaneously stun the animal (render unconscious and senseless to external stimuli) arose from faulty ammunition used in the stunning process,” Carl Mitchell said.
“Supply chain issues resulting from COVID have also lowered ammunition availability and quality,” Carl Mitchell said. “Staff members acted quickly as possible to dispatch the animal after the failed stun.
“Moving forward, we have changed ammunition manufacturers and added multiple stunning devices to provide systemic protections for humane animal harvesting,” Carl Mitchell said.
The federal Food Safety and Inspection Service has approved the plant’s corrective measures, Carl Mitchell said.
“We are operating under the new protocols to ensure that the utmost level of security and care is followed in the harvest process, and any chances of a failed stun are totally eliminated,” Carl Mitchell said.
A PETA official criticized the plant regarding the goat’s death.
“This disturbing report shows that a goat experienced a prolonged, agonizing death at M. L. Mitchell and Son Meat Processing,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, a PETA senior vice president.
“PETA is calling for a criminal investigation on behalf of the goat who suffered at this facility and urging all compassionate members of the public who are disturbed by this cruelty to help prevent more animals from suffering in slaughterhouses by going vegan.”
Tim Watson, the Stokes district attorney, couldn’t be reached Tuesday to comment on the matter.
“We appreciate that there are interest groups that are passionate about animal welfare as we are, albeit from a difference perspective with respect to (the) use of animals as a source of food, that utilize their passion to ensure that animals are cared for and handled in a humane manner,” Carl Mitchell said.
“It is unfortunate, however, that threats of criminal charges and accusations of animal cruelty are leveled from the reading of a documented incident that was fully addressed and resolved by our business and the USDA inspection services that are established to create and maintain humane handling of animals in the harvest process,” Carl Mitchell said.
