Citgo gas station on Liberty Street denies allegations in lawsuit that it is a nuisance.

Specifically, they argue that the nuisance activities that the city has complained about in the lawsuit did not happen at the gas station. Bennett also argued that whatever nuisance activities that the city is complaining about was out of the control of the gas station's owner.

"The acts and conduct complained of herein were committed by third-parties over whom this Defendant lacked control and/or supervision," Bennett said in court papers.

Bennett also said East Winston Oil LLC has "made good faith efforts to stop the complained of conduct." Those actions, Bennett said, include hiring security guards, buying and installing security cameras, erecting a fence and placing "no trespassing" signs."

The gas station's owner also has tried to work with law enforcement agencies.

"The alleged 'nuisance' complained is not the result of any act, conduct or behavior by this Defendant," Bennett said. "Consequently, seizure of this Defendant's property will not solve or abate any 'nuisance' complained of."

Kristy Andraos, an attorney, filed a written answer on behalf of Kelly Blue LLC and Shafic and Grace M. Andraos on Oct. 15 denying the lawsuit's allegations.

Sykes said she could not comment because the litigation is pending.