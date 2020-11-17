 Skip to main content
Citing 'virus exposure,' Gospel Light Christian School closes down for two weeks
Gospel Light Christian School in Walkertown has closed because of a "rise in virus exposure," according to a Facebook post from the school.

The post, dated Nov. 15, said the school will remain closed until Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving. The school will undergo a deep cleaning.

The school has a total enrollment of 300 student in grades kindergarten-12, according to its website. 

No one answered in the main office, and an email to principal Rebecca Richards was not immediately returned.

The school was not listed in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services most-recent list of school clusters. 

Last week, the state announced a cluster at Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem, with 17 COVID-19 cases in students and three in staff members, making it one of the largest school clusters in the state. The largest school cluster is at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, with 15 cases in students and nine in staff members.

