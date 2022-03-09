City approves apartments with street connection near I-40 and Salem Parkway split

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a rezoning that will allow a 144-unit apartment complex to go up at the western end of Vest Mill Road, with a connection to another nearby street touted as a feature of the design.

But some who live nearby worry that Westbrook Drive — a narrow asphalt strip that also dead-ends nearby — is not up to the job of handling the extra traffic the development will bring.

"Our big thing is that this road is not maintained to have two-way traffic," said Cozetta Slamp, one of a handful of people who live on Westbrook Drive. "And if they do widen it, is it going to take half our yard?"

Site plans show that the apartments will be scattered around the 13-acre site along a loop that will connect Vest Mill Road on the north side to Westbrook Drive on the south side.

The apartments will be called Vest Mill Apartments. It will have six three-story buildings, some detached garage buildings, a swimming pool, a clubhouse and a small outdoor recreation area. Each of the apartment buildings will have 24 apartments.

The site backs up to the area where Interstate 40 and Salem Parkway divide on the western end of Winston-Salem.