City approves apartments with street connection near I-40 and Salem Parkway split

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a rezoning that will allow a 144-unit apartment complex to go up at the western end of Vest Mill Road, with a connection to another nearby street touted as a feature of the design.
But some who live nearby worry that Westbrook Drive — a narrow asphalt strip that also dead-ends nearby — is not up to the job of handling the extra traffic the development will bring.
"Our big thing is that this road is not maintained to have two-way traffic," said Cozetta Slamp, one of a handful of people who live on Westbrook Drive. "And if they do widen it, is it going to take half our yard?"
Site plans show that the apartments will be scattered around the 13-acre site along a loop that will connect Vest Mill Road on the north side to Westbrook Drive on the south side.
The apartments will be called Vest Mill Apartments. It will have six three-story buildings, some detached garage buildings, a swimming pool, a clubhouse and a small outdoor recreation area. Each of the apartment buildings will have 24 apartments.
The site backs up to the area where Interstate 40 and Salem Parkway divide on the western end of Winston-Salem.
During a planning board review, Tim Shoaf, representing the Shoaf family heirs and others behind the sale of the property to developers, said the heirs have been trying for 30 years to sell the land, and have gone through six different real estate companies. While they got some offers in that time, he said, buyers always "want you to give the property away."
Because Vest Mill dead-ends on the property, Shoaf said, people have used the area as a dumping ground, bringing in dump truck loads of tires, construction materials and other debris.
As city planners see it, the development plan is a plus because of the planned road connections. Whether residents leave by Vest Mill Road or Westbrook Drive, they can easily get to Healy Drive, Stratford Road or Hanes Mall Boulevard by way of Westgate Center Drive.
City officials worked with the developers to plan the loop link from Vest Mill to Westbrook, but said that an upgrade to Westbrook Drive is not in the immediate picture because it is off the land that the developers own.
David and Apryl Roland, who have a house on Westbrook, wrote to city planners to say that while they welcome new development in the area, they believe most people who live in the new apartments will find it more convenient to go in and out by Westbrook than on Vest Mill.
"The quality of that road is poor," they wrote. "So poor, the edges are not defined ... and the gravel type finish seems very old and probably reason for the road disintegrating along the edges."
The Rolands also expressed concern that more noise will come their way from the two freeways that cross on the west side of the development, as the trees on the site are removed for apartment construction.
There are no noise wall plans for the west side of the property, but trees will be planted according to city regulations, and trees in the freeway right of way will be left standing.
The project did get a letter of support from Sandra Kay Easter, who owns land adjacent to the apartment site.
During planning board discussion on Feb. 10, Jeff Fansler, the city's deputy director of transportation, said that the city would be evaluating the condition of Westbrook Drive and could make improvements based on the need that arises from that.
The city's long-range plans originally designated the area for office use, but officials are now saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has lessened the demand for office properties since so many more people are working from home.
Kevin Mundy, whose Southwest Ward includes the area, voiced support for the development when the city council on Monday rezoned the property from single-family to multifamily residential.
"These are exciting plans for land that has been unused for some time," he said.
