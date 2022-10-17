City Council sticks with plan for 45 new gas-powered police vehicles in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved buying 45 new gas-powered police pursuit vehicles at a cost of $1.7 million, turning aside a bid by a minority of council members to consider more environmentally clean cars such as electric or hybrid vehicles.

Several speakers in favor of electric vehicles rose to speak to the council after the vote, complaining during the public comment period that the city was failing to take more of a leadership role in protecting the climate.

"I'm disappointed and a little embarrassed by what happened here," one speaker, Matthew Mayers, told the council, noting that the city's sustainability program committee "didn't know this was coming."

Two council members, John Larson and Kevin Mundy, introduced a substitute motion Monday night for the city to postpone action so that city staff could come back with what Larson called "an eco-friendly proposal" instead.

"We need to be setting the bar for the rest of the community," Mundy said, maintaining that the council's action amounts to tiptoeing into the city's goals for cleaner energy consumption.

"It feels like we are talking the talk and not walking the walk," Mundy said.

Larson said the city's budget should have room to more aggressively explore using electric vehicles for the police department "to test them out."

When the vote came, only Mundy and Larson backed the substitute motion, with council members D.D. Adams, Barbara Burke, Robert Clark, Jeff MacIntosh, Annette Scippio and James Taylor opposed.

The council then turned to the main question of buying the 45 gas-powered vehicles, and only Mundy was in opposition there. The vehicles being purchased are Ford Interceptors, a version of the Explorer designed for law enforcement. They are being bought on state contract.

Adams seemed to speak for the council majority when she said that supply-chain issues have made it difficult for cities to acquire vehicles, and that the need to fight crime was such a high priority that the city has to jump at the chance for a purchase. She said a delay in buying new police vehicles would hurt law enforcement and could even accelerate the departure of offices.

"We have police leaving the city in droves, and I don't want to give them another reason to leave my city and my community, because right now we are under siege," Adams said.

MacIntosh said there would be delays in getting new electric-powered police cars because of the pace of production. Clark pointed out that police pursuit vehicles are specialized equipment that few auto makers produce.

Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor said the city is in fact buying more hybrid and alternatively-fueled vehicles in its overall fleet, and defended the city's advances in new technology. At the same time, he said, the city risks long delays in getting police vehicles if it doesn't move fast.

Rajesh Kapileshwari, a member of the city's sustainability committee, said that the city doesn't have to go all or nothing on electric vehicles, and pointed out that police could use electric vehicles for non-pursuit functions. On the other hand, advocates of the electric vehicles say that they have rapid acceleration rates that would be good for police.

"I've got a Tesla," Gail Goldsmith said. "These cars are great ... really fast ... a perfect chase car."