City, county make stimulus grants

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County have approved new spending related to the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by Congress to provide stimulus money in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city at its most recent meeting approved $4.4 million to distribute among 10 community groups or agencies, while the county approved $3.1 million distributed for seven entities.

The city money was distributed from a pool of $10.5 million set aside to carry out what are called transformational grants, grants designed to provide social and economic assistance especially directed to low-income communities.

The city granted money to the following organizations:

*Imprints Cares is receiving $500,000 in support of the Family Resource Center for Children with Exceptional Needs, for an expanded learning program directed at children to age 5.

*Que Pasa is receiving $386,150 for Project Butterfly, an online information hub for the Hispanic community.

*Goler Community Development Corporation and the Black Chamber of Commerce are getting $500,926 for workforce programs to increase employment in the information and technology sector.

*IBF Solutions is receiving $300,000 for job training and employment for the blind.

*Piedmont Environmental Alliance is getting $195,000 to encourage the growth of "green" jobs in the local economy.

*Senior Services is getting $450,000 toward programs in the Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness.

*Smart Start of Forsyth County is getting $$660,000 to help child care centers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Union Community Development Corporation is getting $750,000 for a variety of programs including after-school enrichment, life skills, family development, job skills and personal development. There's also an anti-gang component.

*Crosby Scholars is getting $116,573 for data analytics software for parents and students.

*United Health Centers is getting $500,000 toward putting a clinic at Southside Plaza Shopping Center.

County ARPA grants are being made to the following:

*Habitat for Humanity is receiving $110,000 to provide $10,000 in down payment assistance to 11 families purchasing homes. The down payment helps lowers the loan amount that the families owe to Habitat and in turn lowers the monthly mortgage payment.

*Forsyth County Emergency Services is receiving $149,250 to buy 75 sets of protective rescue gear to protect workers at car wrecks, rescue scenes, industrial incidents and hazardous materials incidents.

County officials said the money would allow the replacement of worn-out gear and provide gear to new employees. Officials also said the move would allow the county to get back on track purchasing just a few sets each year through the normal budgeting process. The sets cost $1,990 each.

*Four rural fire departments that have aging fire engines and a limited tax base would share in a $2.8 million ARPA allocation to buy four engines at $700,000 apiece, allowing each department to have one new engine.

The departments getting the fire engines are Horneytown, Mineral Springs, Salem Chapel and Union Cross.

*Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers Inc. (TROSA) is receiving $60,701 to provide 21,000 meals to residential clients who have substance abuse disorders.