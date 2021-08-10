City demolishes troubled house on Silas Creek Parkway

Traffic stacking up along Silas Creek Parkway, particularly near the drag-strip merge coming off Robinhood Road, is nothing new. Look left, exhale and punch the gas.
Early Tuesday morning, though, an unexpected distraction closed a lane of traffic and further snarled a lengthy line of tense commuters and rubbernecking onlookers.
A city crew operating heavy equipment including a hydraulic excavator, a skid-steer loader and a swift rotation of dump trucks reduced to rubble a condemned rancher.
A years-long legal struggle involving lenders, city officials, a down-on-his-luck homeowner pushed into foreclosure and a small mountain of health- and safety-code violations had ended in a matter of minutes in a very public way.
“It’s hard,” said a city worker busy filling out more paperwork from the front seat of a pickup truck. “It doesn’t give you a good feeling.”
A option not taken lightly
Razing a house is without doubt the last option the city wants to push — the very final act that takes months and months to arrive.
In this instance, inspectors with the city’s code-enforcement division have visited the house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway more times than they’d care to remember.
They’ve written (and delivered) nuisance complaints for overgrown weeds and vegetation. They’ve cited the homeowner for having a junk car in the front yard, piles of trash and for failing to maintain basic safety standards following a fire inside the property in 2019.
City crews have been dispatched to the property at least twice in the past 12 months to remove debris and trim overgrown vegetation that had become a breeding ground for rodents.
A stack of nuisance violations and enforcement pushed city attorneys in early 2020 to ask a judge to move forward with the nuclear option. A summary judgment in favor of the city was signed in March.
Going from a judge’s signature on a demolition order to firing up diesel engines on heavy equipment doesn’t happen in a matter of days or weeks, either. City Council must sign off on all such actions; 19 structures were razed last fiscal year.
“The city does everything it can do to not demolish a property if we can help it,” said Sharon Richmond, the deputy director of the city’s Community Development Department. “There is a cost to these procedures, including notifying customers by certified mail and that takes time. We do not want a customer blind-sided.”
Bankruptcy and foreclosure can further complicate matters. When a structure is demolished, the city attempts to recoup its costs. And identifying legal owners in a foreclosure fight can be complicated; no bank wants a demolition bill on top of having to sell an empty lot.
In fiscal 2021-22, $203,727 was spent to raze those 19 structures. Each required asbestos testing and each one was different, Richmond said.
“A house might have a basement or a well,” she said. “Those require fill dirt or a cap for a well. And then the lot has to be graded and seeded to control erosion.”
The good news, such that it is, is that the nuclear option was needed less than two dozen times. Figures in the city budget indicate that more than 7,400 code violations were taken care of by property owners and another 3,700 by city workers — most involve mowing overgrown lots or trash removal.
“Far more properties are saved and fixed than demolished,” Richmond said.
Other unseen costs
Because of its location on one of the city’s busiest arteries carrying thousands of vehicles, the house demolished Tuesday attracted far more public attention than most other so-called “nuisance” properties.
“It’s a low priority in terms of importance with everything else going on in the world,” said Phil Boutwell, who often drove past the house, not long before the first trash removal last summer. “But it’s an eyesore.”
Nevertheless, a court-ordered demolition played out over months extracts a deep emotional cost on top of the items that can be totted up by accountants and bankers.
Police were called to the residence more than two dozen times between July and September 2020 responding to reports about disturbances, communicating threats and harassing phone calls. A fire was set deliberately the night of Sept. 11; smoke and water damage to the house was never repaired.
The couple who owned the house on Silas Creek have struggled for years with legal and financial woes made worse by mental health issues. They lived for a time in an RV in the front yard.
(And for that reason, we’ll leave their names out of this. No sense adding embarrassment to the stress of seeing the house demolished.)
And so while a excavator dropped Tuesday morning enormous scoops filled with brick, roofing shingles and plaster into a waiting dump truck, it was impossible not to think about something the man had said last summer after a visit from city workers.
“People look at the house and they see devastation,” he said. “They see the tarps and the stuff by the street. I get it. But when I look, I see Easters and Christmases. My kids were raised here. …
“The house did its job.”
