City demolishes troubled house on Silas Creek Parkway

They’ve written (and delivered) nuisance complaints for overgrown weeds and vegetation. They’ve cited the homeowner for having a junk car in the front yard, piles of trash and for failing to maintain basic safety standards following a fire inside the property in 2019.

City crews have been dispatched to the property at least twice in the past 12 months to remove debris and trim overgrown vegetation that had become a breeding ground for rodents.

A stack of nuisance violations and enforcement pushed city attorneys in early 2020 to ask a judge to move forward with the nuclear option. A summary judgment in favor of the city was signed in March.

Going from a judge’s signature on a demolition order to firing up diesel engines on heavy equipment doesn’t happen in a matter of days or weeks, either. City Council must sign off on all such actions; 19 structures were razed last fiscal year.

“The city does everything it can do to not demolish a property if we can help it,” said Sharon Richmond, the deputy director of the city’s Community Development Department. “There is a cost to these procedures, including notifying customers by certified mail and that takes time. We do not want a customer blind-sided.”

