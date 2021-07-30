City extends application for SOAR program in Winston-Salem

The city of Winston-Salem has extended the application period for its Successful Outcomes After Release program through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 26, the city said in a statement Friday.

SOAR, a six-month program, provides employment to returning residents who have been released from prison, the city said.

Participants receive coaching and training in life skills such as goal setting, planning, interpersonal relationships, financial management, communication, job-search techniques and resume writing. Participants who lack a high school diploma receive assistance in getting a GED.

Eligible applicants must be residents of Winston-Salem, have at least one prior conviction, and must have at least six months’ work experience since their last conviction or have successfully completed a job-training or a re-entry program, the city said.

Applicants must also pass a drug test, consent to a background check, be registered with selective service and be able to work 32 hours a week, the city said.

An application link and more information are posted at CityofWS.org/SOAR. Interested residents can contact Troy Sneed at 336-306-4320 or troys@cityofws.org.

