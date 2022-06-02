City firefighters want more pay

Winston-Salem firefighters believe they should get pay increases that match the 14% increase that is planned for most police officers.

That’s the message that the leader of the Winston-Salem Professional Fire Fighters Association brought to the Winston-Salem City Council on Thursday, during a public hearing on the 2022-23 budget.

“It is important for us to be treated as equally as the police officers,” Doug Simmons told the members of the city council, during a city Finance Committee public hearing on the budget. “We feel you guys love us as much as the police officers. We would ask you to make the appropriate adjustments.”

Simmons is president of the local firefighters’ group and some dozen or so members of the city fire department turned out to support his comments.

Simmons also argued that the Weaver fertilizer plant fire of Jan. 31 demonstrated that keeping experienced firefighters is of prime importance.

City Manager Lee Garrity says that under his proposed budget, most sworn police officers would get a 14% pay increase, while a majority of certified firefighters would see a 9% hike.

The pay hikes for police are meant to help make up a 23% job vacancy rate in the city police department.

With 798 authorized positions, the city is dealing with 189 vacant jobs. And a majority of those vacancies — some 144 of the total — are among the sworn police officer positions.

Simmons argued that firefighter vacancies are just as bad, but after the public hearing on Thursday, Garrity provided statistics that show 24 fire department vacancies out of a total staff of 412 — a vacancy rate of 6%.

Still, firefighters were making their case to members of the city council, not the city administration. Simmons said that traditionally, police and fire employees get the same kinds of increases.

Garrity, in a post-hearing interview, agreed that was usually the case, but said that in his budget proposal, the different treatment was based on different market demands.

Most city employees are getting pay increases on merit averaging 3.8%.

Garrity has proposed a $625.8 million city budget for 2022-23, which represents a 17.6% increase over the current 2021-22 budget, which expires on June 30.

The general fund, which pays for most programs and city services, is budgeted at $249.1 million a 11.7% increase over the current fiscal year.

To support the city’s spending plans, Garrity is proposing a 2.36-cent increase in the tax rate: From 61.24 cents to 63.6 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

What that means is that if the budget passes as proposed, the owner of a home valued at $150,000 would see a tax bill that is higher by $35.40. The bill on that property would rise 3.9%, from $918.60 to $954.

The proposed budget includes a plan to issue $55 million in what are called limited obligation bonds, a type of financing that does not require voter approval, in order to tackle what city leaders are describing as a big backlog of maintenance needs.

The city can finance the bonds from a debt service fund without increasing taxes for that purpose.

The spending would include $17.8 million for sidewalks, bridges, road resurfacing and other transportation needs; $15.7 million for improvements to parks, neighborhood centers and greenways; and $14.5 million for other projects including a $6 million job training center on Liberty Street, $5 million in improvements to Truist Ballpark and $3.5 million in fairgrounds renovations.

The ballpark improvements are in response to what city officials say are new requirements coming down from Major League Baseball.

During Thursday’s public hearing, the city heard from leaders of groups expressing thanks for support, along with a plea from Ghali Hasan for more business for minority contractors.

James Grace, with National Community Development Corp., gave city leaders plans for a housing development initiative that he hopes the council will support. The plan would need $1.5 million over two years.

The Finance Committee next meets on the budget at 4 p.m. June 9.

