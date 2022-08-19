City left with no choice but to remove man from site of razed house on Silas Creek

No one looked happy.

Neither the four cops nor a tow truck driver who were sent by the city. A city department supervisor making sure an unpleasant job — undergirded by court order — got done wore a grim expression as well.

And the man at the center of all the attention appeared unsettled as well.

How could he not be?

The latest chapter in a sad and slow-moving saga played out in a very public way Friday morning as the city was forced to remove the man from property on Silas Creek Parkway where he once owned a house.

“Obviously this is an unfortunate situation — and one that has been going on for years,” said Chris Murphy, the director of Planning and Development Services for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

A balancing act

Shortly after rush hour had eased, police cruisers rolled up to a vacant lot at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway to provide security and direct traffic backups caused by onlookers and city trucks needing access to the lot where the man had set up camp.

(The man’s identity is a matter of public record. But we’re going to leave it out so as not to cause further embarrassment for someone obviously struggling.)

The former homeowner was still living on the property in a tent. He put it up in late March not long after the tow trucks hauled away the broken down RV in which he’d been living.

Most days, commuters and passersby could see a fire used for cooking smoldering near an older model gold sedan and a pile of plastic storage tubs.

City officials tasked with balancing public health and safety concerns against private property rights had gone out of their way to find another solution. But the situation, in the eyes of the law, had become untenable.

“The property has continued to be used for living without any of the necessary facilities — especially sanitary facilities,” Murphy wrote in an email. “There are other residents in the area that have had to contend with this and have asked for assistance in addressing the situation.”

Indeed, when a large tow truck removed the RV earlier this year, social workers provided the man with information about homeless shelters, adult protective services and the Humane Society for his pets.

They repeated the outreach again on Friday Aug. 12, long after the Forsyth County Superior Court had issued an order in July for the man to leave the property and remove his things by Aug. 3.

“The city granted (the man) additional time to comply with the order,” Murphy wrote. “When the order had not been complied with by Aug. 12, we delivered the list of available resources and informed him that we would be back within the week to remove the accumulated items.”

No other recourse

Legal issues with the property started in 2015 when the homeowner fell behind on the mortgage and filed for bankruptcy. A foreclosure followed when a repayment plan couldn’t be met.

The house fell into disrepair and the lot filled with trash, overgrown vegetation and junk vehicles. Complaints piled up, and in 2019 city inspectors began sending notices about violations.

A fire in September 2019, deemed to be arson, caused extensive damage. Building, safety and sanitation violations were noted. A formal nuisance complaint — the first step in a long road to condemnation — was filed in spring 2020.

With no other recourse, the city razed the house in August 2021. The city’s legal obligations and its responsibility to adjoining property owners was clear.

“Situations such as this are never easy to deal with and the city has been very accommodating — but the citizens in the area that have expressed concern also have the right to enjoy their property and the City Code and UDO unified development ordinance) provisions are in place to provide remedies to issues such as this,” Murphy wrote.

The drama Friday morning was viewed by hundreds in a slow, sad procession.

No one involved — neither police, city workers nor the man being escorted off the property — enjoyed their roles in the most recent public spectacle.

They never have and never will.

“It’s hard,” said a city worker involved in the first court-ordered intervention in 2020. “It doesn’t give you a good feeling.”