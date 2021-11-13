City may allow employees to run for office without taking unpaid leave

A proposed change in the city's policy on employee political activity would allow appointed school board member and city employee Alex Bohannon to run for his seat next year without taking the unpaid leave that the current city policy requires.
On Monday, the Winston-Salem City Council will consider a revised policy that removes the unpaid-leave requirement, but adds a provision that essentially forbids a city employee from serving on the city council or as mayor.
Serving on the school board or in some other elected position beside city government would not be forbidden to city employees.
Some council members are saying the change would encourage more people to run for office generally.
"I like this because it is hard enough to get people to run for office," said Council Member Jeff MacIntosh during the city's general government committee last week. "It is difficult if not impossible for someone still working and needs a paycheck to run for office."
Bohannon could not be reached for comment, but a Journal reporter was able to confirm from confidential sources that he is the city employee whose election prospects are the immediate object of the proposed change.
Bohannon works in the city Human Resources Department. A Democrat, he was appointed earlier this year to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education to take the place of Barbara Burke, who resigned the preceding December after she was elected to represent Northeast Ward on the city council.
Bohannon's term expires in 2022, so if he wants to stay on the school board he will have to file for election between Dec. 6 and Dec. 17 this fall.
The general government committee unanimously endorsed the change during its meeting last week.
City Attorney Attorney Angela Carmon told committee members last week that she had received telephone calls before the meeting expressing concern with the current policy, which says that a city employee cannot run for any office without taking an unpaid leave of absence.
Greensboro, High Point and Durham have provisions that forbid their city employees from running or serving in some elective offices but not all, according to information Carmon provided to the council.
In Greensboro, she said, an employee can't run or serve in a political office in the city or in Guilford County, while in High Point, an employee cannot run or serve in a city elective office.
In Durham, she said, employees can't run for partisan offices in Durham County, and can't run for or serve in city elective offices.
Council Member D.D. Adams, who chairs the general government committee, said the proposed change here is one that would "get more people involved in the political process."
"We don't want to make it harder for them, especially the young people," she said.
Under the proposed rules, city employees who want to run for office would not be allowed to use city supplies, campaign while on the job or otherwise use their position in running for office, Carmon said.
"If an employee determines that he or she cannot fulfill his or her duties as an employee while running for office, it is incumbent on that employee to basically seek some time off," Carmon said. An employee could ask a supervisor for time off, Carmon said, but would have to work things out to make sure their city job came first.
Council Member Kevin Mundy said that the proposed change will encourage more employees to "get involved where they haven't had an opportunity in the past."
