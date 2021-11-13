City may allow employees to run for office without taking unpaid leave

A proposed change in the city's policy on employee political activity would allow appointed school board member and city employee Alex Bohannon to run for his seat next year without taking the unpaid leave that the current city policy requires.

On Monday, the Winston-Salem City Council will consider a revised policy that removes the unpaid-leave requirement, but adds a provision that essentially forbids a city employee from serving on the city council or as mayor.

Serving on the school board or in some other elected position beside city government would not be forbidden to city employees.

Some council members are saying the change would encourage more people to run for office generally.

"I like this because it is hard enough to get people to run for office," said Council Member Jeff MacIntosh during the city's general government committee last week. "It is difficult if not impossible for someone still working and needs a paycheck to run for office."

Bohannon could not be reached for comment, but a Journal reporter was able to confirm from confidential sources that he is the city employee whose election prospects are the immediate object of the proposed change.