Looking for inspiration for a new ballet, choreographer Heather Maloy went to that wellspring of story and plot, William Shakespeare.

With an interest in Ancient Egypt, she landed on “Antony and Cleopatra.” While reading the play, Maloy came to a realization. Antony wasn’t all that compelling. But Cleopatra?

“She’s the one I want to focus on,” Maloy said. “Talk about a feminist icon.”

On Thursday, Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance will present the world premiere of “Cleopatra” at Hanesbrand Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. The performance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the contemporary dance company that Maloy started to provide summertime work for dancers from around the country on hiatus from their professional companies.

“We hire dancers who are at the peak of their game from professional companies across the country, who are sitting at home unemployed,” she said.

Terpiscorps also has provided an outlet for Maloy, who grew up in Winston-Salem, trained with the N.C. Dance Theatre before it moved to Charlotte and graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in 1989.

Maloy’s works are known for being theatrical, innovative, immersive and visually striking.

“Cleopatra” marks her first full-length ballet since 2011’s “Vampyre.”

The production will feature 15 dancers, a two-story set, five projection screens and more than 80 costumes.

Based in Asheville, Terpsicorps regularly performs each year in Winston-Salem, a nod to Maloy’s ties to the area.

“It feels like coming home,” Maloy said last week during a break in rehearsals. “Because of the School of the Arts, Winston-Salem audiences are extremely knowledgeable about dance. A lot of cities don’t have that kind of program at their disposal.”

Maloy started working on “Cleopatra” 14 months ago. Her research included reading books, watching documentaries and visiting Egypt, where she boated down the Nile River, following the route that Cleopatra took when she showed Marc Antony and Julius Caesar the ancient ruins of her kingdom.

A descendant of the Greek Ptolemaic Dynasty, Cleopatra ruled from 51 to 30 BC, making her the last of the pharaohs. Known for her charm, intellect and political savvy, Cleopatra is among the most mythical of all historical figures, her liaisons with men overshadowing her leadership at a time when the Egyptian empire was beginning to crumble.

The ballet covers her life from the time her father died, resulting in her becoming joint ruler with her brother at the age of 18, to her death by suicide 21 years later.

As with Maloy’s other work, “Cleopatra” has a strong storyline.

“I need to know the dancers can act,” Maloy said. “My work is almost always pretty theatrical anyway and more so, I think, than a lot of contemporary ballet. It takes a unique blend of talents to be able to pull it off.”

Madeline Bay, a dancer with Ballet Idaho, will play Cleopatra. Other dancers include Morgan Stillman (Ballet Austin) as Julius Caesar and David Ward (BalletMet in Columbus, Ohio) as Marc Antony. The cast also includes four alumni of UNC School of the Arts.

“It’s a unique melding of styles of dancers,” Maloy said of the cast. “Some are principal ballet dancers from big companies who have pristine ballet technique and some are modern. I have a mix of different styles of dancers to work with, which helps me create a unique movement quality.”

Reflecting on Terpsicorps 20th year, Maloy said some of the struggles are the same.

“One would hope that after 20 years getting financial support would be easier, so it feels like in a lot of ways, nothing has changed or very little,” she said. “But I love what I do, and I’ve had incredible audiences and fan support. It’s incredible to think that you’ve been able to keep something going that long.”

“Cleopatra” will be performed at Hanesbrands Theatre on July 20-22 and at the Diane Wortham Theatre in Asheville from July 27-29.