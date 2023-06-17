There’s a new colorful addition to Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District.

The city’s Human Relations/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department and volunteers completed a painting of the “Progress Pride Flag” on the north crosswalk at the intersection of Trade and Sixth streets on Friday.

The “Progress Pride Flag” consists of a six-color rainbow with arrow-shaped colors on the side. Black and brown represent LGBTQ people of color and light blue, pink and white represent the transgender community.

Eleanore Tebbetts, who serves as the city’s human relations analyst for nondiscrimination ordinances, oversaw the event. The painting shared Trade Street with Art Crush, an art event that occurs every third Friday.

The painters used acrylic deck stain paint.

“I’m excited for Winston-Salem to have a visible symbol of the city’s support of the LGBTQ community right here in downtown,” Tebbetts said.

Tebbetts was joined by her close friend Bee Bube and Human Relations/DEI colleague Sherita Cain at 4 p.m. to chalk the design on the crosswalk.

With music blasting and traffic picking up from the surrounding Art Crush event, the three began painting at 6 p.m. Shortly after, volunteers began to pick up paintbrushes and contribute.

One of them was local business owner Fabio Sandoval. Sandoval, co-owner of the clothing store Off the Rack on Trade street, painted the light blue portion of the side arrow.

“I’m here to support,” Sandoval said.

Patrick Quinn, another contributor, was just stopping by the vendors set up on Trade Street and said “why not” when told volunteers could help finish the flag.

“It adds to the city,” Quinn said. “All-inclusive. Let everyone know.”

The idea of painting the mural in the Downtown Arts District manifested over some time.

After House Bill 142, a compromise bill to the controversial House Bill 2 passed in 2016, ended in December 2020, North Carolina cities were allowed to enact local nondiscrimination policies related to employment and public accommodation. A major implication of these protections was protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

With community support from groups such as the Non-Discrimination Ordinance Coalition, a local volunteer group of LGBTQ members, Winston-Salem passed those ordinances and established last year the NDO Subcommittee under the Winston-Salem Human Relations Commission.

The subcommittee made numerous recommendations to better serve the city’s LGBTQ community. One of them was painting the “Progress Pride Flag” downtown.

Jake Gellar-Goad, a member of the subcommittee and a member of the Board of Directors for the North Star LGBTQ Community Center in Winston-Salem, said he hopes people “will see this as a genuine gesture for making this a welcoming city.”

“I think it’s important that the city supports the LGBTQ community,” Gellar-Goad said. He emphasized that real change comes from when a symbolic gesture is paired with policy.

Luke Peeler, a bystander who walked by with his partner Amar Dionne, said he “likes” the mural and saw it as something the LGBTQ community didn’t want to lose. However, he still thinks more can be done for progress.

“I think we’re kind of at a crossroads right now where we’re seeing a lot of representation that allows us to be bold,” Peeler said. “But, we’re still in a place where we don’t have that much power to affect change. I think no amount of merch or company bagging really means much. The companies won’t save us… I think right now we’re learning that we have to use these visual nods as something for us to be more proactive.”

The city’s Human Relations/DEI department is responsible for the maintenance of the mural. Once a year, and more if needed, the city will close the area and retouch the painting.

PHOTOS: City employees and volunteers paint Progress Pride flag mural at intersection of Sixth and Trade Streets