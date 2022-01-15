City of Winston-Salem holds its second gun buyback event in the past two months

The city of Winston-Salem staged its second gun buyback event Saturday in the past two months at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Before it began, people lined up their vehicles on Shorefair Drive and Deacon Boulevard to participate in the drive-thru event.
The buyback was held in front of the Bolton Home and Garden Building at Gate 9 at the fairgrounds.
When drivers arrived at that site, officers removed the guns from their vehicles' trunks. People turned in their guns anonymously and with no questions asked.
Officers paid $200 for assault rifles, such as semi-automatic rifles, $150 for handguns and $100 for long guns such as shotguns and rifles, the city said in a statement. Police checked those guns with a national database to determine if the guns were stolen or used in a crime, the city said.
Under state law, the Winston-Salem Police Department will destroy the guns that cleared that process.
The city provided $50,000 for the event, and the money was part of the city's Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund, the city said.
On Nov. 20, police collected a total of 367 firearms, with officers buying guns from drivers and passengers in 133 vehicles that traveled through the fairgrounds' parking lot off Shorefair Drive.
"We hope that we can get more (guns) than that this time," Boyd said. "It's important because one gun that could land in the wrong hands is off the streets."
John Harbison of Greensboro said he sold a rifle and two handguns at the event. Harbison stopped by the event as he was running errands Saturday in Winston-Salem, he said.
"I got more than a few (guns)," Harbison said. "I got a few more than I actually need."
The gun buyback event is a tool for police, city officials and local residents to use to keep the Winston-Salem community safe, said Barbara Burke, who represents the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council.
"This is one effort where citizens can work with the law enforcement to participate in trying to remove guns from our community," Burke said. "It's not a solution to gun violence. But it's just a tool in the toolbox that we can use to make the community a safe place."
Crystal Austin of Winston-Salem said she turned in a shotgun that she tried to sell at last November's gun buyback event.
The shotgun belonged to her late husband, Austin said.
Roger Schutz of Kernersville turned in a shotgun that is 150 years old, he said. The shotgun was made by Diamond Arms Co. of St. Louis.
"I have no need for it anymore," Schutz said.
