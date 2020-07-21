...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO
109 TODAY AND TO 106 WEDNESDAY.
* WHERE...THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FOR THE FIRST HEAT ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING. FOR THE SECOND HEAT ADVISORY, FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.
&&
Outside consultants will be sitting down with Winston-Salem firefighters in an examination of the climate of the fire department, in the aftermath of charges of racism aired Monday by current and former firefighters.
The group of firefighters, calling themselves Omnibus, appeared at a downtown fire station news conference in which claims were voiced that white fire employees subjected them to harassment and racist treatment.
The group called for the firing of fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo, who has led the department here since January 2015.
Some city officials said Tuesday that while the city has "zero tolerance" for any kind of harassment, the city also needs firefighters to give them more specifics about their allegations.
City Manager Lee Garrity said that as a result of Monday's protest, the fire department will be the first in the city to get a "climate assessment of the department."
"An outside consultant will do an independent review of the fire department as far as sexism, racism, favoritism, and harassment," Garrity said. "It will be pretty wide open for firefighters to take part in several different ways — one-on-one, surveys, in group settings — without supervisors to express their concerns or comments about the culture of the fire department."
Garrity said similar examinations for all city departments are coming down the line, but that the concerns expressed Monday prompted the decision to look at the fire department first.
"It is important for anybody who has a specific grievance to bring it forward," Garrity said.
The group Hate Out of Winston posted photos and screenshots on its Facebook page that were described as examples of racism firefighters have faced.
In one, a photograph of a gorilla mask sitting on a cabinet was described as one left on the desk of a Black rookie firefighter on his first day on the job. Next to the photograph was the date Nov. 11, 2018.
During the news conference, Miranda Jones, not a firefighter but one of those organizing the event, said that Black Winston-Salem firefighters have been called by racial slurs, had chewing tobacco juice spat in their boots and experienced other indignities, including racist social media posts.
Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne on Tuesday called the gorilla mask incident an example of one that should have been reported when it occurred.
"We would like specific incidents reported as soon as possible," he said. "We want all employees to expect that they will come to a safe and respectful environment every day. I'm disheartened that we have employees who felt they had to use this avenue (a protest) to bring attention to these issues."
Garrity said the city is considering a social media policy for fire department and other city employees. Police already operate under a social media policy that forbids employees from using social media speech that expresses bias based on race, religion or other protected categories, or which reflects reckless or irresponsible behavior.
The Omnibus group charged that as chief, Mayo has violated "an abundance" of city and fire department regulations, and failed to "adequately serve all members of the department and the residents of Winston-Salem."
The group said it also wants an investigation of Mayo and two fire captains that Omnibus suspects of "blatant, gross, and repeated violations of sexual harassment, social media, or code of conduct policies."
Omnibus said it expects the employees to be fired on verification of the complaints.
Winston-Salem officials say the city has one of the best records in the state for hiring Black firefighters, with Black firefighters making up 21.3% of the 390-member force in 2020.
While that's down from 2016's figure of 26.1% the city still has higher percentages of Black firefighters than Charlotte (12.8% Black), Durham (14.7%), Greensboro (15.5%) and Raleigh (14.2% for 2017).
Jones said some affected firefighters may be scared to speak out.
Dequenne said the firefighters who protested, or others with concerns, should have no fear for their jobs.
"Retaliation is not tolerated either, and we can't provide the environment we need to give our employees unless they are ready, willing and able to share those concerns."
