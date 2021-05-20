 Skip to main content
City to demolish troubled house on Silas Creek in Winston-Salem
City to demolish troubled house on Silas Creek in Winston-Salem

Silas Creek Parkway

A car sits in front of boarded-up windows at a house in the 5300 block of Silas Creek Parkway. The owner, David Gortman, has had a series of misfortunes over the past 10 years, which he said led to problems at his home.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

City workers removed Thursday morning accumulated trash and debris from a house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway.

The house, familiar to inspectors with the city’s code-enforcement division since at least 2019, is slated for demolition within the next 30 days per a court order, said Bruce Bailiff, the city’s code-enforcement senior supervisor. The property has been subject to repeated violations for trash and overgrown vegetation, and is in foreclosure.

Crews also moved an RV parked in the front yard to allow inspectors direct access to the house to check for asbestos.

“Once the asbestos testing comes back, we will be able to put out bid specs and schedule the demolition,” Bailiff said.

The single-story house has been the scene of some chaos and legal machinations.

City inspectors have filed notices of violations several times for an accumulation of trash, overgrown weeds, housing code violations and abandoned vehicles. 

The house was also heavily damaged by a fire in 2019. 

