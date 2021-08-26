 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City to hold dedication ceremony for Bitting foot bridge in Happy Hill neighborhood
0 Comments

City to hold dedication ceremony for Bitting foot bridge in Happy Hill neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

City officials and descendants of Wade B. Bitting will participate Saturday in a dedication ceremony at the Bitting Footbridge across Salem Creek near the Happy Hill neighborhood.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the dead end of Liberia Street near the Salem Creek Greenway and the foot bridge, the city of Winston-Salem said in a news release.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, members of the Winston-Salem City Council and some of Bitting's descendants will attend the ceremony, the city said.

The ceremony will be preceded by a march of Bitting family members and Happy Hill residents from the Sims Recreation Center to the site of the dedication ceremony, the city said. The Sims center is at 1201 Alder St.

The council voted in June to name the foot bridge in Bitting’s honor in recognition of his efforts to improve the lives of Happy Hill residents, the city said. Bitting lived in that neighborhood from 1909 until his death in 1968.

Until the 1930s, Happy Hill was an isolated neighborhood without street signs or house numbers, the city said. Residents routinely walked across stones in Salem Creek to collect their mail at the post office in Salem.

After a female resident of Happy Hill fell and broke her ankle on the stone crossing, Bitting lobbied the city to build a foot bridge across the creek, the city said.

Bitting later worked with city officials to have street signs and house numbers put on homes in the neighborhood. so the post office would deliver mail to the homes, the city said. Bitting also persuaded city officials to clear the overgrowth in the bottom land along Salem Creek to create a recreation area that became Happy Hill Park.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News