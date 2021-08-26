City to hold dedication ceremony for Bitting foot bridge in Happy Hill neighborhood

City officials and descendants of Wade B. Bitting will participate Saturday in a dedication ceremony at the Bitting Footbridge across Salem Creek near the Happy Hill neighborhood.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the dead end of Liberia Street near the Salem Creek Greenway and the foot bridge, the city of Winston-Salem said in a news release.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, members of the Winston-Salem City Council and some of Bitting's descendants will attend the ceremony, the city said.

The ceremony will be preceded by a march of Bitting family members and Happy Hill residents from the Sims Recreation Center to the site of the dedication ceremony, the city said. The Sims center is at 1201 Alder St.

The council voted in June to name the foot bridge in Bitting’s honor in recognition of his efforts to improve the lives of Happy Hill residents, the city said. Bitting lived in that neighborhood from 1909 until his death in 1968.

Until the 1930s, Happy Hill was an isolated neighborhood without street signs or house numbers, the city said. Residents routinely walked across stones in Salem Creek to collect their mail at the post office in Salem.