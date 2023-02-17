A plan to put 62 units of affordable housing on the former Budget Inn site on Peters Creek Parkway is slated to get almost $2.7 million in additional financing from the city of Winston-Salem on Monday.

The city's Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved a request from the developer for a loan in that amount on Feb. 14, with action by the full council coming Monday.

Given the strong support for the project on the council, approval by the council on Monday would appear to be a formality. But Council Member D.D. Adams warned during discussion on the Finance Committee that the city's ability to step in for what is called "gap financing" is not infinite.

"This is a good project, but as I have cautioned council for the past few years ... we will not be able to fund every project," Adams said. "We don't have that kind of money. I would caution everybody that wants to do business with the city ... that you may want to exhaust all other sources."

The new apartments will be known as The Flats at Peters Creek, and are being built by Shelter Investments Development Corp. and The Shalom Project Inc.

While the Budget Inn was a crime-ridden eyesore, The Flats are intended to be an attractive apartment development with a playground, fitness center and computer room, and modern amenities in the apartments.

The plans call for 18 one-bedroom and 44 two-bedroom units, with 16 units reserved for households making less than 30% of area median income and the other 46 units for households making 30% to 60% of area median income.

For reference, area median income is currently $77,400 for a four-person household. 30% of that amount works out to an annual income of $23,220.

Rents will range from $332 to $721 per month for the one-bedroom units, and $298 to $864 per month for the two-bedroom units.

The city has given extensive aid to the development so far: The city provided a $600,000 grant for the purchase of the property, with the condition that the housing be for people of low and moderate incomes for 50 years. Forsyth County loaned $600,000 toward the property purchase.

City officials say the development needs the additional $2.7 million because of rising construction costs and rising interest rates.

The city had already loaned the development $500,000. As proposed, the city's additional loan of $2.7 million would include $2.2 million from pandemic recovery funds.

The development's total budget would include a $1.6 million mortgage and $9.6 million in tax credit funds for a total of $14.5 million, including the city loans.