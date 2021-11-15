City will pay up to $200 per gun during Saturday's buyback event at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. No questions asked.

A gun buyback program approved by the Winston-Salem City Council last spring holds its first event on Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, with payments from $100 to $200 for guns turned in.

The "no questions asked" drive-thru event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds, city officials said, billing the event as 100% anonymous.

The city has held buybacks in the past, most recently in 2014, when city officials pronounced the event so successful that they ran out of money, had to issue vouchers, and later decided to set aside another $10,000 to hold a second event.

The effort is part of a broader crime-reduction plan approved by the city in 2021-22 budget negotiations.

Designating almost $1.4 million for special crime-reduction efforts, the plan includes money for a program designed to help ex-offenders, another to help young people with conflict resolution, more support for recreational programs at community centers and a pre-K boost designed to prevent crime in the long term.

The city has earmarked $50,000 for gun buyback efforts in the current fiscal year.

On Saturday, city officials will pay $200 for each gun considered an assault rifle, $150 for each handgun and $100 for each long gun.