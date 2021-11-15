 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City will pay up to $200 per gun during Saturday's buyback event at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. No questions asked.
0 Comments
featured

City will pay up to $200 per gun during Saturday's buyback event at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. No questions asked.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

People lined up early at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds to sell weapons in a city-funded buyback program. The event was so popular the city opted to offer vouchers for guns after running out of cash.

A gun buyback program approved by the Winston-Salem City Council last spring holds its first event on Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, with payments from $100 to $200 for guns turned in.

The "no questions asked" drive-thru event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds, city officials said, billing the event as 100% anonymous.

The city has held buybacks in the past, most recently in 2014, when city officials pronounced the event so successful that they ran out of money, had to issue vouchers, and later decided to set aside another $10,000 to hold a second event.

The effort is part of a broader crime-reduction plan approved by the city in 2021-22 budget negotiations.

GUN BUYBACK

Shotguns and rifles piled up at the City of Winston-Salem Gun Buy Back in 2014.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Designating almost $1.4 million for special crime-reduction efforts, the plan includes money for a program designed to help ex-offenders, another to help young people with conflict resolution, more support for recreational programs at community centers and a pre-K boost designed to prevent crime in the long term.

The city has earmarked $50,000 for gun buyback efforts in the current fiscal year.

On Saturday, city officials will pay $200 for each gun considered an assault rifle, $150 for each handgun and $100 for each long gun.

CIT wsj_0413_buyback_CAR2

Cpl. J.C. Renew and Cpl. Melissa Peterson carry a bin of collected guns to a van during a City of Winston-Salem Gun Buy Back, held at First Waughtown Baptist Church in 2014. City officials said the event was so successful that they ran out of money and had to issue vouchers.

Sellers have to put the guns in their car trunks before going to the fairgrounds. Police officers will be on hand to safely remove the guns from the trunks.

During the gun buyback held in March 2014, the city collected 364 weapons. Officials said people started showing up some 90 minutes in advance of the sale, and that a long, double line of vehicles wound its way through the fairgrounds as people waited their turns.

Having designated $20,000 for the buyback, the city in 2014 had to appropriate another $12,800 to redeem the vouchers issued when the money ran out.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News